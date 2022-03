Queen Elizabeth is relying more on Prince Charles and Prince William now that she's older. Prince William is one of Queen Elizabeth’s strongest and most dedicated allies. As the future king of Britain, Prince William has been supporting the queen for almost all his life but even more so now that the queen is getting older. The monarch also suffered a series of health problems in the past couple of weeks, so she was forced to pass on the baton to her heirs, Prince Charles and Prince William.

