Kylie Jenner Talked About How Her Postpartum Experience Has Been Difficult "Mentally, Physically, Spiritually," And What She Said Is So Important

Kris Jenner is so rich that she has an entire room for dishes
Kris Jenner has a room in her home dedicated to fine china — because of course she does. The Kardashian family matriarch, who has an estimated net worth of $170 million, is evidently a fan of the finer things in life, as she revealed Monday that her dish collection includes a $598 Hermes cup and saucer, a $640 Gucci teapot and a $460 Hermes plate.
Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Spark Marriage Rumors with New Pic
A new photo on Kylie Jenner’s Instagram Stories has everyone wondering if she and Travis Scott secretly got married. Jenner posted a St. Patrick’s Day photo of her hand on a green Hermès Kelly bag, but it was her rings that stood out the most. Kylie was...
Kylie Jenner Covers Up In A Fuzzy Green Duster Coat After Revealing Her Postpartum Struggle
Kylie Jenner popped out post-pregnancy on Wednesday in L.A., sporting an adorable light green fuzzy coat to attend a special event. Kylie Jenner may be dealing with some postpartum struggles after giving birth to son Wolf in February, but she’s doing her best to stay social and stylish! The mom stepped out in Los Angeles on Wednesday in a gorgeous, light green-colored, floor-length fuzzy coat, pairing the look with pointed-toe silver boots. The 24-year-old also wore her signature dark tresses long and wavy as her security team escorted her to the Sunny Vodka event in the city.
Kylie Jenner Confesses That Postpartum Has ‘Not Been Easy’ For Her: It’s ‘Okay Not To Be Okay’
Kylie Jenner took to Instagram to share a new video of herself opening up about the struggles she’s been having physically and mentally since giving birth to her second child, Wolf. Kylie Jenner, 24, admitted she’s been having a “very hard” time with postpartum struggles after having her son...
Suri Cruise, 15, Seen In 1st Pics Of Her Walking Her Adorable Puppy While Rocking Flared Jeans
Suri Cruise flashed a big smile while taking her new pooch for a walk in a fashionable puffer coat and dark denim jeans similar to the style her mom Katie Holmes wears. Suri Cruise, 15, looked as happy as could be during a stroll with her new dog. The daughter of Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise was photographed standing with the adorable pet while smiling and wearing an olive green puffer jacket and dark denim flared jeans on the recent day outing. She also had her long brown hair down and wore sneakers with the look as she held onto the pink leash the dog was attached to.
Zendaya Just Wore Sheer Tights As Pants On Date Night With Tom Holland—Her Legs Won't Quit!
From sizzling red carpet looks to stylish Instagram shots, Zendaya, 25, is no stranger to a gorgeous, leggy ensemble. With her model height, the Euphoria actress stunned in a leg-baring LBD look while spotted on a date with her boyfriend Tom Holland, also 25. We love this chic, timeless and classy get-up! After all, what works better for date nights than a little black dress?
Slate
Our Daughter’s Husband Left Her for Another Woman. But Guess Who Really Got Screwed.
Pay Dirt is Slate’s money advice column. Have a question? Send it to Athena and Elizabeth here. (It’s anonymous!) About eight years ago my daughter and her then-husband decided to build a home for themselves and three children here in northern Idaho. My wife and I had a vacant 10-acre parcel attached to our primary home of many years. We all decided that it made sense for my daughter and her family to build on our property, with the agreement that my wife and I would act as the bank and finance the build, partially to avoid the construction headaches that come with using a traditional construction loan, and partially to let us realize some interest income on money that was doing nothing in its current investment portfolio. The agreement was that after the home was complete, we would go to a real estate attorney, get a contract drawn up and they would begin their “mortgage” commitments. We would get to have our grandkids close by, and life would be good for all.
Sandra Bullock jokes that she cleans Keanu Reeves' house once a week because she 'lost a bet' when they made 'Speed'
The "Lost City" actress and Reeves have both admitted that they had crushes on each other while filming the 1994 action thriller.
Shane Warne's ex-fiancée Elizabeth Hurley posts emotional message revealing she won't be in Australia in time for the cricketer's private funeral
Elizabeth Hurley has revealed she won't be able to travel to Australia in time to attend her ex-fiancé Shane Warne's funeral. The British actress, 56, shared the heartbreaking news to Instagram on Sunday and said the cricketer's tragic death 'still hasn't really sunk in'. 'My heart aches that I...
musictimes.com
Traci Braxton Cause of Death Revealed: Singer Dies Unexpectedly at 50
Traci Braxton, a renowned singer who also starred in "Braxton Family Values," has died. She was 50. Her sister, Toni Braxton, first confirmed the news in a statement on Instagram. She uploaded a black-and-white photo of herself along with her siblings as she paid tribute to the late singer. "It...
I want to name my daughter after the place she was conceived – but trolls say it’s weird as it’s also a Disney character
WHEN it comes to baby names, they're completely subjective - and you're not going to please everyone. And one anonymous man, whose wife is 21 weeks pregnant with a baby girl, is already worrying about the rather unique moniker they've fallen in love with. Taking to Reddit, he explained how...
Kylie Jenner Admits Life "Hasn't Been Easy" 6 Weeks After Welcoming Baby Wolf
Watch: Kylie Jenner Talks About New Mom STRUGGLES After Baby Wolf. Bible—the postpartum period can be tough. In an Instagram story shared March 15, Kylie Jenner opened up about the struggles she has encountered since delivering Wolf Webster six weeks ago. The candid video series showed Kylie walking on a treadmill while chatting about how postpartum has affected her.
HipHopDX.com
Trevor Noah Responds To Kanye West's 'Koon' Comment: 'It Breaks My Heart To See You Like This'
The Daily Show host Trevor Noah caught Kanye West’s wrath earlier this week after he expressed his concerns over the way he’s treating his ex-wife Kim Kardashian, especially now that their divorce is final and she’s moved on with Saturday Night Live actor Pete Davidson. Calling Kanye’s...
Kylie Jenner Gives Glimpse of Her Workout After Sharing Postpartum Struggles: Video
On the move! Kylie Jenner took to the treadmill two days after she opened up about her postpartum body struggles. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 24, matched her black top and leggings to her sneakers in a Thursday, March 17, Instagram Story, showing her workout. The Los Angeles filmed herself taking steps on […]
Rob Kardashian Is Dating Again as He Focuses on ‘Health and Wellness Journey’
Working on himself. Rob Kardashian still keeps out of the spotlight, but he's doing better than ever — and he's getting back out there. "He's been on this amazing health and wellness journey and continues to make that his focus," an insider exclusively tells Us Weekly of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 35. […]
Radar Online.com
Arnold Schwarzenegger's Ex-Wife Maria Shriver Dotes On Granddaughter In Rare Outing After Wrapping Up Decade-Long Divorce
Maria Shriver has never looked happier, making a rare outing with her one-year-old granddaughter nearly three months after ending her 10-year divorce battle with Arnold Schwarzenegger. The 66-year-old NBC News correspondent was spotted looking like the ever-loving doting grandma while on a walk with her daughter Katherine and Chris Pratt's...
Bride-to-be shows off engagement ring but everyone is saying the same thing – and it’s really brutal
AS we're sure any brides-to-be will agree, you essentially spend the weeks after getting engaged showing off your ring to anyone and everyone. So when her other half popped the question earlier this year, this woman couldn't contain her excitement and posted a big reveal video on TikTok. After drawing...
Radar Online.com
Pregnant Rihanna Seen Buying Baby Clothes At Target, Purchases Dress Suggesting The Singer Is Expecting A Girl
A very pregnant Rihanna was spotted walking around with a shopping cart at Target looking at baby clothes. You'd think a pop star worth an estimated $1.7 billion would buy the finest clothes available for her soon-to-be newborn, but the singer apparently doesn't mind shopping at a modest department store instead.
Chaney Jones Says She’s Not a Kim Kardashian Lookalike After Kanye West Dates: ‘We Don’t Speak About Her’
Two of a kind? Kanye West’s recent flame, Chaney Jones, made headlines for her style — seemingly putting her in prime Kardashian-Jenner lookalike territory. However, she disagreed with the assumptions about the way she looks. “No, not really,” Jones, 24, told TMZ on Friday, March 18, noting that she doesn’t see any physical similarities between […]
Lenny Kravitz and Jason Momoa Bond After Lisa Bonet Wears Wedding Ring: ‘Ride or Die’
A beautifully blended brood! Several days after Lisa Bonet was spotted wearing her wedding ring, Lenny Kravitz and Jason Momoa showcased their enduring friendship. "Ride or die. Brothers for life,” the “Fly Away” crooner, 57, captioned an Instagram photo with the Aquaman star, 42, on Saturday, March 19, of the pair riding motorcycles. Kravitz was married to […]
