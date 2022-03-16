ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Review: Brad Mehldau's new challenging, experimental album

Daily Independent
Daily Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eMAKS_0egsc6Vw00

“Jacob’s Ladder,” Brad Mehldau (Nonesuch Records)

Brad Mehldau’s new album includes a cover of the Rush song “Tom Sawyer,” which brings to mind Mark Twain, which brings to mind a quote attributed to Twain regarding the music of Mahler: “It’s better than it sounds.”

That critique could apply here.

Mehldau is perhaps the most lyrical jazz pianist of his generation. He’s also drawn to a genre that could be called restless-soul music – challenging, experimental, boundary-defying material, such as “Jacob’s Ladder.”

The 70-minute set features pretty piano, yes. There’s also anguished screaming, squawky sax, mysterious meter, reading from scripture and shouted German philosophy. It’s odd and uneven, and no one will complain it’s too short.

Even so, Mehldau’s ambition is to be admired, and prog rock fans will likely love it. He draws on Genesis – the book and the band – as he considers our climb toward heaven and our relationship with God.

Rush is a recurring touchstone, and there are also nods to Yes, Bach, math metal, David Byrne, Tropicália, free-jazz funk and video games. Guests include Chris Thile and Cécile McLorin Salvant, but Mehldau does the heavy lifting – on one cut he plays 11 instruments and contributes layered wordless vocals.

With music, however, as with spiritual matters, sometimes less is more. The conclusion of the final tune features an ordinary 4/4 beat and three-chord pattern explored by Mehldau’s solo piano. Like Mahler at his best, it sounds heavenly.

Comments / 0

Related
Ultimate Classic Rock

Ghost, ‘Impera': Album Review

If Ghost's prescient last album, 2018's Prequelle, is any indication, we're in for a hell of a ride the next couple of years. The Swedish pop-rockers' fourth record was all about a killer plague, two years before COVID-19 put the entire world on hold. Album No. 5, Impera, is all about empires rising and falling, and if their crystal ball is correct, there's more global reckoning on the way.
MUSIC
Kerrang

Album review: Feeder – Torpedo

Feeder have now been together for almost 30 years. Torpedo is the 11th album of a career that has seen them sell over two million records, play all over the world and face genuine tragedy with the death of original drummer Jon Lee. In short, they have been through it,...
MUSIC
Daily Mississippian

Football Money album review

I originally stumbled upon Kiwi Jr. in the End of All Music record store here in Oxford. As soon as I walked in and heard “Salary Man” playing I knew I needed to hear more of this album and purchased the Football Money Vinyl. Kiwi Jr. is a...
OXFORD, MS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bach
Person
Mark Twain
Person
Chris Thile
Person
Cécile Mclorin Salvant
Person
David Byrne
Person
Brad Mehldau
NME

Listen to Everything Everything’s experimental new song ‘Teletype’

Everything Everything have today (March 10) shared an experimental new song – you can listen to ‘Teletype’ below. The single is taken from upcoming new album, ‘Raw Data Feel’, which will be released on May 20. You can pre-order the album here. Explaining the meaning...
MUSIC
Outsider.com

Review: Jackson Dean Remains Untamed with New Album ‘Greenbroke’

Jackson Dean caught our attention when he dropped his self-titled debut EP last year. His expressive vocals combined with a seamless blend of blues, rock, and country had us hooked immediately. Then, he found a larger audience when Yellowstone featured his single “Don’t Come Lookin’,” Since then, we’ve all been anxiously waiting to see what Jackson Dean had to offer with his debut album.
MUSIC
NME

Beabadoobee’s new album is called ‘Beatopia’

Beabadoobee has announced the title of her forthcoming second studio album – ‘Beatopia’. The singer-songwriter has been teasing the follow-up to her 2020 debut album ‘Fake It Flowers’ and last year’s ‘Our Extended Play’ EP for a while, and it’s expected to land this year.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soul Music#Jazz#Nonesuch Records#German
Stereogum

Stream TENGGER’s Transportive New Album Earthling

The Pan-Asian family band TENGGER are back with their seventh album, just in time for spring. (Maybe they should tour with Weezer?) Earthling finds the Seoul-based group continuing to excel at new age/ambient sounds, mixing active keyboard melodies with wordless vocals and more meditative, droning notes. On Bandcamp, they shared this statement about how the beauty of nature once again was a central inspiration:
MUSIC
Daily Independent

Daily Independent

Phoenix, AZ
1K+
Followers
5K+
Post
159K+
Views
ABOUT

A daily community newspaper serving the Phoenix metro with a focus on its West Valley suburbs.

 https://www.yourvalley.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy