Most of the world was introduced to the outlandish antics of Joe "Exotic" back in 2020 with the debut of a Netflix series focusing on his trials and tribulations, only for that program to cement the figure in the world of pop culture. While the project was a documentary, it mainly highlighted his larger-than-life attributes more than what really made him tick, but with the all-new Peacock series Joe vs. Carole, actor John Cameron Mitchell was tasked with finding the humanity in the character, as opposed to merely playing a caricature. All eight episodes of Joe vs. Carole are now streaming on Peacock.

TV SERIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO