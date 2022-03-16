Notice to Creditors: Estate of Thomas S. Erikson

Finding a place to live in Vermont is hard — and has been for as long as I've hung my hat here. In those 44 years, I've occupied more than a few dumps, from the unfinished room I rented off campus while a student at Middlebury College to the attic apartment on Burlington's lower Bradley Street that you couldn't quite stand up in. One night in 1988, when I was lucky enough to be elsewhere, the unit next to mine went up in flames. Most of my stuff was ruined, all of us tenants had to move out and, in a final blow, the landlord tried to cheat me out of my security deposit, the only money I had left in the world.

BURLINGTON, VT ・ 8 DAYS AGO