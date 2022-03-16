ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, VT

Notice to Creditors: Estate of Thomas S. Erikson

By Facebook Twitter Reddit
sevendaysvt
sevendaysvt
 1 day ago

State of Vermont Superior Court Probate Division Chittenden Unit Docket No.: 21-PR-05698. To the creditors of: Thomas S. Erikson, late of Charlotte, Vermont. I have been appointed to administer this estate. All creditors...

www.sevendaysvt.com

Comments / 0

Related
sevendaysvt

State of Vermont Superior Court Probate Division Chittenden Unit Docket No.: 21-PR-00428

To the creditors of: Kathleen E. Lord, late of Colchester, Vermont. I have been appointed to administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within four (4) months of the date of the first publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the Court. The claim may be barred forever if it is not presented within the four (4) month period.
sevendaysvt

Notice of Hearing: In RE: Abandoned Mobile Home of Gary J. Ravlin

STATE OF VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT CIVIL DIVISION CHITTENDEN UNIT CASE NO. CASE NO. 22-CV-00775. A hearing on The Housing Foundation, Inc.'s Verified Complaint to declare as abandoned and uninhabitable the mobile home of Gary J. Ravlin, located at the Birchwood Manor Mobile Home Park, Lot #48, 28 Owen Court in Milton, Vermont has been set for March 24, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. To participate in this hearing, the WEBEX Login Information is as follows:
MILTON, VT
sevendaysvt

Notice of Hearing & Order for Publication: Estate of Maxine Beattie

Vermont Superior Court Probate Divison Chittenden Unit Case No. 22-Pr-01383. 175 Main Street Burlington, Vt 05401 802-651-1518 Www.Vermontjudiciary.Org. NOTICE OF HEARING AND ORDER FOR PUBLICATION: Estate of: Maxine Beattie. TO THE "HEIRS-AT-LAW" OF MAXINE BEATTIE:. A petition to admit last will, appoint fiduciary for estate, and open the estate (of...
BURLINGTON, VT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Burlington, VT
Burlington, VT
Government
Vergennes, VT
Government
City
Vergennes, VT
Local
Vermont Government
Charlotte, VT
Government
City
Chittenden, VT
State
Vermont State
City
Charlotte, VT
sevendaysvt

State Regulators Approve New Surgical Center — But Restrict Its Offerings

The Green Mountain Care Board has approved a new independent surgical center that, if built, will offer another alternative to Vermont’s overburdened hospital system. But the board will not allow the Collaborative Surgery Center to perform the full slate of procedures it had requested, at least initially. The center will instead be restricted to four “core” specialties — orthopedics; ear, nose, and throat; urology; and dental — and will need regulatory approval to expand any further, according to a ruling published Wednesday.
VERMONT STATE
sevendaysvt

Essex Woman Launches Campaign for Vermont's Lone U.S. House Seat

A former congressional aide from Essex is making a run for Vermont's lone U.S. House seat, vowing to use her progressive values to fight for working families if elected to serve in Washington, D.C. Sianay Chase Clifford, 27, is the fourth candidate in a crowded field of Democrats, all of...
sevendaysvt

Soundbites: ArtsRiot Throws a Benefit for Ukraine; the Young Guns of VT Hip-Hop Take Their Shot

Other than a certain tangerine-skinned former U.S. president, most of the planet is royally pissed off at Russian President/mob heavy Vladimir "I share a face with Dave Mustaine" Putin. The former KGB spy has really leaned into the current resurgence in '90s pop culture by starting up European land wars — namely, invading Ukraine. (Thanks, asshole. What's next, a new Sugar Ray record?)
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Creditors#P O#Po Box#Burlington Vt 05402
sevendaysvt

Environmental Officials Ask for Two More Years to Test Schools for PCBs

Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation officials are asking state legislators for a two-year extension on the deadline to test schools for airborne PCBs. They say the extra time will allow them to better support schools that detect contamination from the toxic chemicals, also known as polychlorinated biphenyls . Last year,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
sevendaysvt

From the Publisher: Making Room

Finding a place to live in Vermont is hard — and has been for as long as I've hung my hat here. In those 44 years, I've occupied more than a few dumps, from the unfinished room I rented off campus while a student at Middlebury College to the attic apartment on Burlington's lower Bradley Street that you couldn't quite stand up in. One night in 1988, when I was lucky enough to be elsewhere, the unit next to mine went up in flames. Most of my stuff was ruined, all of us tenants had to move out and, in a final blow, the landlord tried to cheat me out of my security deposit, the only money I had left in the world.
BURLINGTON, VT
sevendaysvt

House Impossible: How the Real Estate Rush and Other Factors Have Pushed Homeownership Out of Reach for Many Vermonters

The cottage in Burlington's New North End looked cozy and inviting. It was white with black shutters, and a proverbial picket fence enclosed the backyard. The home, with just 1,428 square feet of living space, was nestled in an unassuming neighborhood built for families to enjoy peacetime after World War II. A small, attached garage, sized for only one vehicle, harked back to a day when Americans got by with less.
BURLINGTON, VT
sevendaysvt

Vermont Students Walk Out to Protest Anti-LGBTQ Measures

At 1 p.m. sharp on Friday, the front doors of Burlington High School’s downtown campus flew open and about 90 percent of the students stepped outside. Joined by 150 students and faculty from Edmunds Middle School, the large group marched down Cherry Street. They ended up on the steps of City Hall on Church Street, where they rallied with city officials, school staff and administrators, including Mayor Miro Weinberger and Superintendent Tom Flanagan.
BURLINGTON, VT
sevendaysvt

Town of Richmond Development Review Board Agenda March 9, 2022

Richmond Town Center Meeting Room, 3rd Floor – 203 Bridge Street, Richmond, VT Meeting may also be joined online or by phone. Call-in: +1 929 205 6099 US (New York) Application materials may be viewed at http://www.richmondvt.gov/boards-minutes/development-reviewboard/ one week before meeting. Please call Kayla Vaccaro, Zoning Administrator, at 802 434-2430 or email kvaccaro@richmondvt.gov with any questions.
RICHMOND, VT
sevendaysvt

sevendaysvt

Burlington, VT
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
847K+
Views
ABOUT

We're the independent weekly in Burlington, Vermont, covering news, arts, food and more across the state.

 https://www.sevendaysvt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy