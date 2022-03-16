TowneBank takes over vacant bank site in Short Pump

TowneBank is planning a new location in Short Pump at a site that formerly housed another bank.

The company purchased the improvements of the 8,000-square-foot former BB&T bank branch at 11704 West Broad Street for $2.25 million from Short Pump Town Center, LLC and signed a 20-year ground lease.

Danny Holly of Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer handled the negotiations on behalf of TowneBank.