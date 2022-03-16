ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Short Pump, VA

TowneBank takes over vacant bank site in Short Pump

By Citizen Staff
Henrico Citizen
Henrico Citizen
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26fI8R_0egsWHhu00

TowneBank is planning a new location in Short Pump at a site that formerly housed another bank.

The company purchased the improvements of the 8,000-square-foot former BB&T bank branch at 11704 West Broad Street for $2.25 million from Short Pump Town Center, LLC and signed a 20-year ground lease.

Danny Holly of Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer handled the negotiations on behalf of TowneBank.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Henrico Citizen

Business in brief – Mar. 14, 2022

Bon Secours Richmond recently named Joanne Cooke its Leader of the Year for 2021 during its first annual Celebration Event which celebrated the many successes of 2021. Cooke, who just celebrated 25 years in the nursing profession, serves as the administrative director of emergency services and behavioral health at Bon Secours St. Mary’s Hospital in Henrico County. Cooke also graduated from Bon Secours Memorial College of Nursing. Cooke was honored for her “positive yet realistic presence” and as someone who leads by example. Most notably, Cooke has actively voiced concerns regarding the recent increased risk of violence against health care providers. She ignited a passion among her team for protecting employees and she championed a “no tolerance” stance for violence in Bon Secours facilities. In addition to her leadership in striving for excellence, she actively coaches and mentors her team, providing professional development and empowering their growth.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
Henrico Citizen

Henrico News Minnute – Mar. 10, 2022

Henrico approves a plan that will give it seats on the GRTC board; applications for the Governor’s Fellows program are open; it’s National Consumer Protection Week; a traffic update for Eastern Henrico; a spring yard and art sale is planned in Glen Allen next month; Walgreens, Labcorp offering free at-home COVID-19 tests; CrossOver Healthcare Ministry earns grant.
GLEN ALLEN, VA
Henrico Citizen

Henrico Citizen

Henrico, VA
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
339K+
Views
ABOUT

The Henrico Citizen is the hometown news source of Henrico County, Va., a suburb of Richmond and one of the most historic localities in the United States. Since 2001, the Citizen has provided the most comprehensive look at the issues, trends, people and events that matter to Henrico.

 http://www.henricocitizen.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy