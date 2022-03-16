TowneBank takes over vacant bank site in Short Pump

Bon Secours Richmond recently named Joanne Cooke its Leader of the Year for 2021 during its first annual Celebration Event which celebrated the many successes of 2021. Cooke, who just celebrated 25 years in the nursing profession, serves as the administrative director of emergency services and behavioral health at Bon Secours St. Mary’s Hospital in Henrico County. Cooke also graduated from Bon Secours Memorial College of Nursing. Cooke was honored for her “positive yet realistic presence” and as someone who leads by example. Most notably, Cooke has actively voiced concerns regarding the recent increased risk of violence against health care providers. She ignited a passion among her team for protecting employees and she championed a “no tolerance” stance for violence in Bon Secours facilities. In addition to her leadership in striving for excellence, she actively coaches and mentors her team, providing professional development and empowering their growth.
