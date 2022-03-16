ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

University of the Southwest golf teams involved in fatal, head-on crash in Texas killing nine people, including six students and a coach

By Adam Woodard
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23uHy8_0egsUpCq00
Photo: AP

Both the men’s and women’s golf teams from the University of the Southwest were involved in a fatal bus crash Tuesday night.

“The University of the Southwest can confirm that there has been a fatal bus accident involving the USW men’s and women’s golf teams,” the school said in a statement. “The university is currently attempting to notify family member of those involved in the accident.”

A 17-passenger van carrying the golf teams collided with a pickup truck head-on after the truck veered into the van’s lane in western Texas, killing people in both vehicles. Tyler James, in his first season as the coach of both teams, was killed, as were six students and two others in the truck.

According to NBC News, two other students were critically injured in the crash and flown to University Medical Center in Lubbock, Texas.

“It’s a very tragic scene,” said Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Steven Blanco. “It’s very, very tragic.”

The University of the Southwest is a private Christian university located in Hobbs, New Mexico. Teams were competing at the TankLogix Collegiate at Ranchland Hills Golf Club in Midland, Texas.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lubbock, TX
Cars
Lubbock, TX
Crime & Safety
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Accidents
Lubbock, TX
Accidents
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Tyler, TX
City
Midland, TX
City
Lubbock, TX
Local
Texas Cars
The Hill

Five things to know about a possible fourth COVID-19 shot

Pfizer and Moderna have each asked the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to authorize a second booster dose of their COVID-19 vaccines — essentially a fourth COVID-19 shot — for certain adults. On Tuesday, Pfizer asked the FDA for emergency authorization for a second booster dose for people...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

U.S. House passes bill banning race-based discrimination on hair

WASHINGTON, March 18 (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives on Friday passed a bill banning race-based discrimination on hair, specifically textures or styles associated with a particular race or national origin such as dreadlocks, Afros and braids. The bill, known as the CROWN Act, was co-sponsored by Democratic Representatives...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Usw#Nbc News#University Medical Center#Christian#Tanklogix#Ranchland Hills Golf Club
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

87K+
Followers
134K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy