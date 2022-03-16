University of the Southwest golf teams involved in fatal, head-on crash in Texas killing nine people, including six students and a coach

Photo: AP

Both the men’s and women’s golf teams from the University of the Southwest were involved in a fatal bus crash Tuesday night.

“The University of the Southwest can confirm that there has been a fatal bus accident involving the USW men’s and women’s golf teams,” the school said in a statement. “The university is currently attempting to notify family member of those involved in the accident.”

A 17-passenger van carrying the golf teams collided with a pickup truck head-on after the truck veered into the van’s lane in western Texas, killing people in both vehicles. Tyler James, in his first season as the coach of both teams, was killed, as were six students and two others in the truck.

According to NBC News, two other students were critically injured in the crash and flown to University Medical Center in Lubbock, Texas.

“It’s a very tragic scene,” said Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Steven Blanco. “It’s very, very tragic.”

The University of the Southwest is a private Christian university located in Hobbs, New Mexico. Teams were competing at the TankLogix Collegiate at Ranchland Hills Golf Club in Midland, Texas.