USGA, R&A exploring new ways to test balls, Model Local Rules to slow down drivers for elite golfers

Photo: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports

The United States Golf Association and the R&A sent an official notice to equipment manufacturers on Tuesday regarding new Areas of Interest. The three-page message did not include any changes to the Rules of Golf, and it did not announce any changes to the rules governing drivers, golf balls or any other gear either.

What the USGA and R&A’s Areas of Interest email did do, however, is reveal how the game’s governing bodies likely intend to curtail the trend of elite golfers hitting the ball farther and golf courses getting longer.

In February 2020, the USGA and R&A released a joint statement saying that they feel the trend in distance is putting golf on an unsustainable path. Golf courses have been getting longer, according to the USGA and R&A, to challenge players who hit the ball farther, and maintaining those courses requires more water, fertilizer and labor. Historically significant courses that can not be lengthened also risk becoming obsolete and devoid of challenge for the game’s best players.

On October 12, 2021, a new Model Local Rule was announced, allowing tournament organizers to limit the maximum allowable club length of non-putters to 46 inches. It became available for use on January 1 and will be in place at the 2022 U.S. Open and U.S. Women’s Open. It has already been adopted by both the PGA Tour and the LPGA.

Now, the USGA and R&A have told manufacturers they are considering modifying how they test golf balls for conformity. They are also interested in learning more about how Model Local Rules could reduce the spring-like effect in drivers and reduce the maximum moment of inertia (MOI) to reward center-impact shots more for elite golfers.

Golf Balls

Right now, golf balls are tested by being struck with a driver swung at 120 mph. For a ball to be deemed legal for play, it must have an Overall Distance Standard (ODS), which combines carry distance and roll, of 317 yards or less. There is a 3-yard tolerance, making the actual limit 320 yards.

What the USGA and R&A want to explore is increasing the testing speed to 125 mph and using the optimum conditions of launch angle and spin rate in conjunction with this higher clubhead speed. All of this can be done by adjusting how the robot swings the test club in the indoor testing center.

In 2003, the test driver’s speed was increased from 103-120 mph to better match the swing speed of the game’s biggest hitters. According to the USGA, the average of the top-10 players in clubhead speed on the PGA Tour last season was 124.8 mph, while the average of their maximum measured clubhead speeds was over 130 mph. Upping the test driver’s speed to 125 mph would better reflect today’s numbers, as would the proposed modification of testing balls in a range of launch angles between 7.5 and 15 degrees and backspin rates from 2,200 rpm and 3,000 rpm.

John Sptizer, the managing director of equipment standards confirmed to Golfweek that some balls that are currently on the market today might be deemed non-conforming by ODS standards the USGA and R&A want to explore.

Drivers

Bryson DeChambeau (Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports)

On the club side, the USGA and R&A have told equipment makers they are interested in Model Local Rules to lower the Characteristic Time (CT) of drivers and reduce the limit on MOI.

Currently, the limit on CT is 239 microseconds, with a manufacturing tolerance of 18 microseconds, making the actual limit 257. The higher the number, the longer the ball stays in contact with the face and the greater the trampoline effect, resulting in more ball speed and distance.

The higher a driver’s MOI, the more it resists twisting on off-center hits and the better it performs when golfers hit the ball outside the center. The current limit for MOI is 5,900 g/cm², and a few drivers in the market come close to that number. If a Model Local Rule were in place at a tournament that reduced the MOI limit on drivers, tee shots hit outside the sweet spot would not fly as far and go further offline.

Equipment trucks at a PGA Tour event. (David Dusek/Golfweek)

“Today, for all golfers, represents just another step in our process,” said Thomas Pagel, the USGA’s chief governing officer. “It means no changes today, no changes tomorrow. Frankly, this process takes time and I would say don’t expect changes to the rules this year, next year or probably even the year after because of the process we have to hold ourselves to.”

If the USGA and R&A are hoping to change the testing procedures for golf balls and create new Model Local Rules that could reduce the performance of drivers used by elite golfers, they need to work in partnership with equipment makers and overcome some challenges.

First, they have to get assurances from professional tours that they will adopt Model Local Rules if they are created. The PGA Tour, the Korn Ferry Tour and the DP World Tour would be critical. The LPGA might not need to adopt the Model Local Rules because distance is not perceived as an issue for elite women as it is for elite men. Still, if the USGA and R&A can’t get the PGA Tour on board, using Model Local Rules to reduce the effects of distance will fail.

Second, the USGA and R&A need to appease and work with equipment makers who will not be happy about spending time and money to create distance-reducing products they will never be able to sell to the public. Companies like Callaway, Ping, TaylorMade and Titleist spend millions of dollars on research and development every year. They have departments filled with engineers and scientists who study aerodynamics, materials and manufacturing techniques. The last two years have seen a boom in demand for golf equipment and several brands have reported record sales, but none of them will be happy about providing slower, less-forgiving drivers to players like Jon Rahm, Viktor Hovland, Collin Morikawa and Justin Thomas.

“We can’t control the business models of manufacturers,” Pagel said. “We are interested in looking at Model Local Rules and giving the game options. Giving course operators and tour operators options.”

It certainly appears that the USGA and R&A want to avoid changing anything for recreational golfers. In fact, in the section on Model Local Rules for elite golfers, there is an interesting note that states, “As part of our consideration of these topics, the USGA and The R&A will review whether such a Model Local Rule, if adopted for elite competitions, could enable the removal of the MOI limit for recreational golfers, with the intention to facilitate innovation for recreational golfers.”

That would mean if a Model Local Rule were created to reduce the performance of drivers for the game’s best players, the USGA and R&A might consider allowing manufacturers to create drivers that are even more forgiving for recreational players.

The reality is the USGA and R&A’s Areas of Interest letter to manufacturers appears to be setting golf on a course toward bifurcation, something they have claimed to be staunchly against for years. But, creating a series of Model Local Rules that mandates professional players use different equipment than recreational players is bifurcation by another name. It’s semantics. The golfers inside the ropes will be governed by different rules than those who buy tickets and stand outside the ropes, which many traditionalists have espoused as one of golf’s greatest virtues.

“It has been a topic of conversation for a long time. Are Model Local Rules bifurcation,” Pagel said. “Our view is a single set of playing rules and a single set of equipment rules is one of the great things about the game. They tie the game together. Model Local Rules have existed forever and we have Model Local Rules around equipment. This would just be another example of that. We don’t view it as bifurcation.”

For now, every club and ball in your golf bag is legal for play, and likely will be for a long time, but the USGA and R&A’s letter to manufacturers has given us some clarity on what may be coming in the months ahead.