The South Florida Morning Show HR 4 3-16-22

WILTON MANORS (CBSMiami) – Six college kids, enjoying Spring Break in Fort Lauderdale, were hospitalized after overdosing on cocaine laced with fentanyl on Thursday. One day later, five of the six remain hospitalized, including two who are intubated and listed in serious condition. Some in the group were identified as students at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point in New York. The students were partying at an Airbnb home in Wilton Manors when four of them went into cardiac arrest. Two friends tried to help by performing CPR were then exposed to the extremely potent drug and also fell ill. The overdoses hit...

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL ・ 6 DAYS AGO