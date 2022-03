CALGARY - Through nearly the first half of the game against one of the top teams in the league, the Devils matched the Calgary Flames but three goals in just over two minutes midway through the second period were the difference as New Jersey dropped their second straight game on their Western Canadian road trip by a score of 6-3. Yegor Sharangovich, Dawson Mercer and P.K. Subban scored for the Devils while Matthew Tkachuk led the way for the home side with a goal and two assists.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO