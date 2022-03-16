Astros' Jeremy Pena: Named frontrunner for starting gig

Senzel and the Reds agreed to a one-year, $1.25 million deal Monday, avoiding arbitration, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports. Senzel has reached the arbitration stage of his career without fully establishing himself, largely due to injury. In 616 career plate appearances split across the last three seasons, he's homered 15 times and stolen 18 bases while hitting .246/.308/.396. Opportunities are available for him to carve out a major role for the rebuilding Reds this season, particularly in center field, but health remains his biggest question mark.
