MLB

Astros' Jeremy Pena: Named frontrunner for starting gig

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Astros manager Dusty Baker said Wednesday that Pena is the current frontrunner for the team's starting shortstop job as Opening Day approaches, Jake Kaplan of The Athletic reports. Baker added...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Red Sox's Enrique Hernandez: Impacted by Story signing

Hernandez is expected to be the primary starter in center field after Boston signed Trevor Story on Sunday. Hernandez was assumed to be the starter in center with Christian Arroyo poised to start at second base until the Story news broke Sunday. The one wrinkle was that if the Red Sox, who were looking to add a right-handed bat, signed an outfielder, they could move Hernandez back to second base. This news seemingly locks in Hernandez as an outfielder. Story has played mostly shortstop during his career but will move to second base, while Xander Bogaerts, the longest-tenured member of the Red Sox and a clubhouse leader, will continue at short.
MLB
CBS Sports

Mariners' Billy Hamilton: Nabs MiLB deal from Seattle

Hamilton agreed Monday with the Mariners on a minor-league contract that includes an invitation to big-league spring training, Corey Brock of The Athletic reports. Hamilton will look to break camp with Seattle as a fourth or fifth outfielder, a role that would likely prevent him from making more than two starts per week when all of Jesse Winker, Jarred Kelenic and Mitch Haniger are in optimal health. Though he remains a well-below-league-average hitter, Hamilton's premium wheels and excellent range in center field can still give him some real-life value as a late-inning defensive replacement or pinch-running option.
MLB
CBS Sports

Mariners' Casey Sadler: Out indefinitely

Manager Scott Servais said Sunday that Sadler is dealing with shoulder soreness and will "be down for quite some time," Jesse Borek of MLB.com reports. Sadler missed some time with a shoulder issue last year but put together the best season of his career with a 0.67 ERA, 0.72 WHIP, 37:10 K:BB and 15 holds over 40.1 innings. It's unclear exactly how long he'll be sidelined, but the right-hander is set to open the season on the injured list.
MLB
FanSided

Yankees make awful ‘revenge’ signing as Trevor Story chooses Red Sox

New York Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner has been outspoken about wanting to avoid a last-ditch spending spree before Opening Day. With shortstop the last position the Yankees could justify splurging on, Steinbrenner’s comments all but ruled out a move for one of Carlos Correa, who has since signed a three-year, $105.3 million contract with the Twins, and Trevor Story.
MLB
CBS Sports

Reds' Nick Senzel: Avoids arbitration

Senzel and the Reds agreed to a one-year, $1.25 million deal Monday, avoiding arbitration, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports. Senzel has reached the arbitration stage of his career without fully establishing himself, largely due to injury. In 616 career plate appearances split across the last three seasons, he's homered 15 times and stolen 18 bases while hitting .246/.308/.396. Opportunities are available for him to carve out a major role for the rebuilding Reds this season, particularly in center field, but health remains his biggest question mark.
MLB
The Spun

LeBron James Has 1-Word Reaction To Browns Trade For Deshaun Watson

On Friday afternoon, the Cleveland Browns mades headlines by sending three first-round picks, a 2023 third-rounder and a 2024 fourth-rounder to the Houston Texans for Deshaun Watson. Several teams, like the Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers and New Orleans Saints showed interest in Watson. In fact, earlier this week, it seemed...
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Cowboys interested in signing three-time Pro Bowler

The Dallas Cowboys are looking for ways to bolster their pass rush after they lost Randy Gregory, and Jason Pierre-Paul could be one option. The Cowboys signed former first-round pick Dante Fowler Jr. this week, but ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports that they are still in the market for veteran pass-rushers. They have also expressed interest in Pierre-Paul.
NFL
The Spun

Scotty Pippen Jr. Made History In Sunday’s Game

Scotty Pippen Jr.’s star continues to rise. On Sunday, the junior guard led his team to an NIT win and made some history in the process. Behind a 32-point performance against Dayton, Pippen became Vanderbilt’s all-time points leader for a single season. The son of the NBA great was the first Commodore to ever surpass 700 points in a season, and currently sits at 708. As it stands, Pippen is 12th on the school’s all-time scoring list with 1,549.
BASKETBALL
The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To NCAA Tournament Ref Controversy

The NCAA Tournament officials have been not great at times this year – and that’s putting it nicely. On Saturday, fans were furious with the officiating in the game between No. 1 Baylor and No. 8 North Carolina. The majority of the calls went against the Tar Heels as the Bears made a furious comeback to force overtime, before ultimately losing.
COLLEGE SPORTS
FastBreak on FanNation

NBA Legend Announces Retirement

On Monday, Jamal Crawford announced from his Twitter account that he has retired from basketball. The NBA legend has played for the Bulls, Knicks, Warriors, Hawks, Trail Blazers, Clippers, Timberwolves, Suns and Nets.
NBA
CBS Sports

Golden Knights' Ryan Kesler: Traded to Vegas

Anaheim traded Kesler (hip) and John Moore to Vegas in exchange for Evgenii Dadonov and a second-round draft pick Monday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports. The Golden Knights needed to move Dadonov's money off the books and, in return, will stash Kesler on their long-term injured reserve list until he hits free agency this offseason. The 37-year-old forward hasn't played since the 2018-19 campaign and is not expected to make an NHL return.
NHL
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Twins' Randy Dobnak: Shut down with more finger soreness

Dobnak has been shut down from throwing due to continued discomfort in his right middle finger, MLB.com reports. "I think we're resetting right now in a way and allowing his finger to rest," Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said. Dobnak struggled with a finger injury (a full tear of the A4...
MLB
CBS Sports

Rangers' Sam Huff: Dispatched to Triple-A

The Rangers optioned Huff to Triple-A Round Rock on Monday. Texas sent Huff to its minor-league camp along with fellow 40-man roster players Sherten Apostel (knee) and Ricky Vanasco (elbow). Huff, who made a 10-game cameo with the big club in 2020, played exclusively in the minors in 2021. He saw the majority of his action with Double-A Frisco, but Huff looks as though he'll be in line for a full-season appointment to Triple-A for 2022.
SPORTS
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Troubling Urban Meyer Story

Urban Meyer’s tenure in Jacksonville lasted for less than a year, as the Jaguars fired the three-time national title-winning college football head coach toward the end of his first regular season. The decision to move on from Meyer wasn’t very surprising, considering the team’s on-field performance and the controversy...
NFL
CBS Sports

Rockies' Brendan Rodgers: Scratch deemed precautionary

Rodgers' late scratch from Saturday's Cactus League lineup was due to back tightness and was deemed a precautionary move, reports Thomas Harding of MLB.com. Rockies manager Bud Black confirmed the move as precautionary following Saturday's game. Rodgers should be available to return in the near future, possibly as soon as Sunday's game against the White Sox.
MLB
CBS Sports

Mariners' Casey Sadler: Undergoing season-ending surgery

Manager Scott Servais said Sunday that Sadler will undergo season-ending shoulder surgery, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports. Servais said earlier in the day that Sadler would be forced to miss time due to shoulder soreness, and he'll ultimately be sidelined for the entire 2022 campaign after undergoing the procedure. It's a discouraging development for Sadler, who had a strong performance in 2021 with a 0.67 ERA and 0.72 WHIP in 40.1 innings across 42 relief appearances.
MLB
CBS Sports

Mariners' Ryan Buchter: Inks deal with Mariners

Buchter signed a minor-league contract with the Mariners on Sunday that includes an invite to big-league camp. Buchter was released by Arizona in August after posting a 6.61 ERA, 1.78 WHIP and 16:13 K:BB across 16.1 innings. The veteran left-hander has a career 3.16 ERA but has struggled over the past two years, as the implementation of the three-batter minimum limits his effectiveness.
MLB
The Spun

The Patriots Had A Notable Quarterback In For A Tryout

The New England Patriots appear to have found their new franchise quarterback in Mac Jones. But they’re giving a notable quarterback a tryout to try and give Jones some backup help. According to Patriots insider Mike Reiss, the Patriots had free agent quarterback Josh Dobbs in for a tryout...
NFL
CBS Sports

Brewers' Luis Urias: Likely out Opening Day

Urias (quadriceps) will be shut down for two weeks and isn't expected to be available for Opening Day, Will Sammon of The Athletic reports. Manager Craig Counsell didn't officially rule out Urias for Opening Day, but with less than three weeks before the April 7 opener against the Cubs, it's difficult seeing the 24-year-old being ready to play if he's down the next two weeks. The specifics of the quad injury remain unclear, and Urias still has to undergo more testing. Jace Peterson would likely benefit from Urias' absence at third base, and it would also leave Milwaukee short on depth at shortstop behind starter Willy Adames.
MLB

