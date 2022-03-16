ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashland, OR

Rogue Valley News, Wednesday 3/16 – Grand Jury Finds Lethal Force Justified In I-5 Officer-Involved Shooting, Ashland Food Project Need Donors and Coordinators

Cover picture for the articleThe latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Today– Patchy fog before 11am. Otherwise, partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 62. Light and variable wind....

Russian missiles strike Lviv

KYIV/LVIV, Ukraine, March 18 (Reuters) - Russia fired missiles at an airport near Lviv on Friday, a city where hundreds of thousands of refugees are sheltering far from Ukraine's battlefields, as Moscow tries to regain the initiative in its stalled campaign against Ukraine. U.S. President Joe Biden was due to...
The Hill

Biden raises stakes with allegations of Russian war crimes

President Biden ’s condemnation of Russian President Vladimir Putin as “a warm criminal” marked a dramatic shift in how the U.S. talks about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. To officially affix the “war crimes” label to a country’s actions involves a vigorous, often decades-long legal process, and...
COVID-19 scrambles White House St. Patrick's Day plans

Thursday was set to be a celebratory day at the White House, with President Biden reveling in his Irish roots at in-person St. Patrick’s Day events that were ruled out last year by the pandemic. But the White House was forced at the last minute to adjust its plans...
Biden to speak with Xi Jinping on Friday

President Biden is scheduled to speak with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday, the White House said, as the U.S. steps up warnings to China against aiding Russia amid its invasion of Ukraine. "This is part of our ongoing efforts to maintain open lines of communication between the United States...
