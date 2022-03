More than 1,700 Ukrainians are studying in the U.S. Three of them spoke to NPR about their feelings of guilt and distraction, and what they're doing to help. What's it like to be a college student watching your country come under attack from thousands of miles away? That's, of course, been the experience shared by nearly 2,000 Ukrainian students studying here in the U.S. in the weeks since Russia's brutal, full-scale invasion of their homeland.

POLITICS ・ 10 HOURS AGO