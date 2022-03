Having always been an artist with a work ethic and grind like no other, Rotimi is already on the move for 2022 officially announcing his first headlining U.S. and International All or Nothing Tour. Being an entertainer who has always put his fans first, the tour was originally postponed in January to keep Covid cautious, and now as the world opens back, Spring of 2022 is slated to start with a bang. New tour date tickets are now on sale.

