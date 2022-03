Bethlehem Township's Board of Commissioners approved Monday the development of 220 apartments at the former Bethlehem Drive-In off Easton Avenue. The plan may not be popular, but land use is set by law, not referendum, and owners of property have rights to develop it. The project is known as Thirty22 Garden Apartments for its address, 3022 Easton Ave.

BETHLEHEM, PA ・ 14 DAYS AGO