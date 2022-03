Back in December, Subaru invited us out to drive their all-new WRX sports car. Naturally, we assumed that car was the base model, one that would slot underneath a new high-performance WRX STI as had long been the case. Perhaps we should have been suspicious when the WRX's pricing didn't leave much room for an STI at the top of the lineup, but it's still a shock to see that Subaru has announced — in an epic late Friday news dump — there won't be a next-generation WRX STI, as expected.

