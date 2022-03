The nominees for the 2022 CMT Awards have been announced, and Kane Brown is the most-nominated artist in the annual awards show. Brown scored four nominations in 2022, including Video of the Year, Male Video of the Year and CMT Performance of the Year. Artists with three nominations include Kelsea Ballerini and Mickey Guyton, as well as Breland and Cody Johnson, the latter two of whom are first-time nominees in 2022.

