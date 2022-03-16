Shelby County Sheriff’s Report

(Shelby Co.) The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office arrested three people on drug and other charges.

Amanda Louise Lavender, 32, of Kiron, was arrested following a traffic stop on Highway 59 on March 8th. Lavender was transported to the Shelby County Jail and charged with Driving while License Denied or Revoked, Prohibited Acts, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Improper Rear Lamps, and Failure to Use Safety Glass.

Thomas William Holzer Jr., 39, of Harlan, was arrested following a traffic stop at Highway 59 and Highway 44 on March 10th. Holzer was transported to the Shelby County Jail and charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance (Cannabidiol) 3rd or subsequent offense, Possession of a Controlled Substance (Marijuana) 3rd or subsequent offense, Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd or subsequent offense, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Daniel Jacob Brown, 27, of Exira, was arrested following a traffic stop on 600th Street on March 13th. Brown was transported to the Shelby County Jail and charged with Prohibited Acts, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Person Ineligible to Carry Dangerous Weapons, Operating Non- Registered Vehicle, Driving while License is Suspended, and Improper Rear Lamps.

Note: Criminal charges are merely accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.