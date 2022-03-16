ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
7.3 Earthquake Rocks Fukushima, Japan; No Tsunami Threat To Hawaii, West Coast

CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lUB7N_0egsJ55o00

TOKYO (CBS SF/AP) — A powerful 7.3 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Fukushima in northern Japan on Wednesday evening, triggering a tsunami advisory and plunging more than two million homes in the Tokyo area into darkness.

The U.S. Geological Survey reported the quake hit at 11:36 p.m. about 35 miles east-northeast of Namie in Fukushima prefecture. The region is part of northern Japan that was devastated by a deadly 9.0 quake and tsunami in 2011 that also caused a nuclear disaster.

The Japan Meteorological Agency said the quake struck 36 miles below the sea and issued a tsunami advisory for up to a three-foot sea surge in parts of Miyagi and Fukushima prefectures.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said there was no longer a tsunami threat though the Japan Meteorological Agency kept its low risk advisory in place. NHK national television said tsunami waves of 20 centimeters (8 inches) already reached shore in one area.

The center also said there was no tsunami danger for American Samoa, Guam, Hawaii, the U.S. West Coast, British Columbia, or Alaska.

The Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, which operates the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant where the cooling systems failed after the 2011 disaster, said workers found no abnormalities at the site, which was in the process of being decommissioned.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told reporters that there were also no abnormalities at two other nuclear power plants in the area.

The Japan Meteorological Agency said the quake hit at 11:36 p.m. at a depth of 60 kilometers (36 miles) below the sea.

Japan’s Air Self-Defense Force said it dispatched fighter jets from the Hyakuri base in Ibaraki prefecture, just south of Fukushima, for information gathering and damage assessment.

NHK said there were reports of fire, damage to buildings and falling rocks in Iitate town in Fukushima. There was no word on any casualties.

More than 2 million homes were without electricity in the Tokyo region serviced by TEPCO due to the quake, the utility said on its website. The quake shook large parts of eastern Japan, including Tokyo, where buildings swayed violently.

East Japan Railway Co. said most of its train services were suspended for safety checks.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told reporters that the government was assessing the extent of damage and promised to do its utmost for rescue and relief operations.

“Please first take action to save your life,” Kishida tweeted.

Matsuno said there were a number of emergency calls and local authorities were scrambling to assess damage.

“We are doing our utmost in rescue operations and putting people’s lives first,” he said.

He urged residents in the affected areas to use extra caution for possible major aftershocks for about a week.

© Copyright 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

CBS San Francisco

Mayor London Breed Embarks On European Trip Touting San Francisco Tourism In Pandemic Recovery

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – Mayor London Breed has embarked on a multi-city trip to Europe to tout San Francisco as a tourism destination as the city looks to recover two years since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. According to a statement from Breed’s office, the mayor will be visiting London, Brussels, Frankfurt and Paris on her 10-day journey. “We have a lot of work to do to get our economy going again, and we need to do everything we can to bring visitors back to this City,” Breed said. Breed is scheduled to meet with representatives from airlines and airports. The...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Bay Area Gas Prices Still Peaking as World Oil Prices Drop Below $100 a Barrel

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) — After approaching $130 a barrel last week, oil prices are now below $100 a barrel as of Tuesday afternoon. But so far, that has not translated to lower prices at the pump. At the corner of Laguna and Lombard Streets in San Francisco, Lyft driver Benjamin Penn is glad he upgraded to an even more fuel efficient hybrid that gets 10 more miles to the gallon. It means an extra $70 in his pocket each week. “I’m doing better than minimum wage, but if I lean back a little bit I bump up against it,” he told...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
