All week, we’d been rehearsing how my friend should leave her job. Specifically, where to land her resignation speech on the spectrum between a cathartic, spite-filled rant and something more businesslike. She was quitting because the money was terrible, the hours were terrible, it was incredibly stressful and she felt constantly gaslit and undermined by a boss who while giving her a dumb assignment would assure her it was consolidating her “brand”. We could rake over her motivation until the cows came home, but her reasons for quitting basically boiled down to one thing: “I’ve had a gutful,” she said (she’s Australian).

CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE ・ 10 DAYS AGO