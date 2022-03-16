ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Strong returning core has Highlands baseball team thinking of longer playoff run

By Michael Love
Valley News Dispatch
 4 days ago
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Highlands’ Tanner Nulph scores past Blackhawk catcher Luke Price during their WPIAL Class 4A quarterfinal last season.

Last season, the Highlands baseball team came into the WPIAL quarterfinals on a six-game winning streak but left with a third loss of the season to Blackhawk.

Now, as a new season dawns, the Golden Rams, with 10 seniors and a solid nucleus of key starters back, hope to take care of unfinished business with further steps forward in section play and beyond.

“We have the core guys returning and also some younger guys, sophomores and freshmen, who will really contribute pitching-wise and also at the plate,” said senior pitcher/infielder Tanner Nulph, a Seton Hill commit who earned Valley News Dispatch first-team all-star honors last year with fellow returnee Jett Slepak (pitcher/infielder), a Mount St. Mary’s Division I signee.

“We had both a summer and a fall team, and we had a lot of guys showing up to those and working hard,” Nulph said. “We want to do big things this season, and it all started with our offseason work.

Highlands finished 7-3, runner-up to North Catholic (8-2) in Section 1-4A last year.

Coach Jeff Campbell sees a deep pitching rotation of at least a half-dozen starters and relievers. The only member of the staff to move on from last year was Trent Bielak, a freshman at Pitt-Bradford who worked 18 innings for the Golden Rams in 2021.

“I can’t imagine a team in our section that would have that much pitching depth,” said Campbell, who cites Nulph, Slepak, VND second-team selection Jimmy Kunst, a junior, senior Ethan Hewitt and sophomore Luke Bombalski as leading the group. “It comes down to throwing strikes and how consistent they can be.”

Nulph and Slepak combined to throw 82 innings last year. Nulph went 8-1 with a 1.25 ERA and 73 strikeouts in 44 2/3 innings. Slepak (2-3) struck out 50 with a 2.81 ERA over 37 1/3 innings.

Slepak also led the team with a .410 average.

Kunst, who led the team in pitching appearances with 12 and was 2-2 with 46 strikeouts, had a team-best 15 RBIs.

He and senior Carter Leri (infield) are with the team full time as the Highlands boys basketball team wrapped up its season Friday with a loss to Laurel Highlands in a PIAA second-round game.

Campbell said he is excited for Leri’s opportunity somewhere in the lineup.

Senior Pitt-Johnstown commit Seth Helgert also is back after knocking in 10 runs and scoring a team-best 21 over 22 games.

Campbell said holes left by the graduation of Bielak, DJ Loveland (Edinboro football), catcher Tyrus Kerr and outfielder Luke Beer will give a number of players, including members of the large senior class, opportunities to step up.

Campbell said Helgert could take over at catcher or return to second base.

Sophomore Boyd Brown, Campbell said, worked hard in the offseason and could factor into the lineup at catcher, while Bombalski is expected to challenge for a spot in the infield or outfield when not on the mound.

“The competition is wide open,” Campbell said.

