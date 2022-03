We celebrate the 50th anniversary of Yes's classic fifth studio album Close To The Edge on the cover of issue 128 of Prog Magazine, which is on sale now. We have brand new interviews with Steve Howe, Rick Wakeman, Bill Bruford and Jon Anderson as they recall how they created their first ever album with a full side-long epic. There's rarely seen photos from in the studio as the band recorded Close To The Edge and what exactly happened when Bill Bruford decided to leave the band!

