Most Americans lack knowledge about earliest stages of dementia, Alzheimer’s disease, new report says

Fewer than 1 in 5 Americans are familiar with the condition of cognitive impairment, and 72% of primary care doctors struggle to distinguish its early symptoms from normal aging, contributing to what could be a potentially harmful delay in diagnosis, according to a report released by The Alzheimer’s Association.

With an estimated 12-18% of adults 60 and over suffering “mild cognitive impairment,” quickly identifying the condition has become more important than ever.

Most doctors agree that early intervention can slow the mental decline for those diagnosed with MCI — an early stage of memory loss or other cognitive ability loss, like language or visual/spatial perception. In total, 1 in 10 older adults have early stage memory or cognitive problems, with numbers for each demographic increasing with age.

What’s more, an estimated one-third of people with the condition go on to develop dementia due to Alzheimer’s disease, “which is caused by distinct biological changes that lead to the damage and death of nerve cells in the brain,” according to research published on Tuesday. About 85% of adults said they would want to know sooner if they had Alzheimer’s disease so they could better plan and their treat symptoms earlier as well as take steps to preserve cognitive function, the research said.

Overall, about 6.5 million Americans are currently living with Alzheimer’s disease.

Signs of the condition can range from subtle to severe. Depending on the type of MCI, early symptoms can include a difficulty remembering conversations, maintaining and keeping track of a train of thought as well as struggling with day-to-day tasks and navigating routes that are usually familiar.

The figures in the study were based on a survey provided to more than 2,400 adults and 801 primary care physicians at the end of last year. More than 80% said they had little to no familiarity with MCI, and about 40% expressed serious concern when they learned about the condition.

The research also revealed about 60% of doctors were unfamiliar with administering tests such as spinal taps or brain scans aimed at measuring disease markers like amyloid or tau — hallmarks of Alzheimer’s disease.