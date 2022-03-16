ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Japan earthquake: No tsunami expected for Washington

By FOX 13 News Staff
q13fox.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSEATTLE - Officials with the National Weather Service in Seattle said that a tsunami is not expected for Washington after a powerful earthquake hit Japan on Wednesday. The magnitude 7.3 quake hit near...

www.q13fox.com

Comments / 1

GeeMarie
5d ago

Good to know for the Hood Canal area...our last 2 followed big ones in Japan and we're way overdue. Wouldn't hurt to be prepared

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KING 5

Here's where masks will still be required in Washington starting March 12

SEATTLE — Washington state’s indoor mask mandate will be lifted overnight Friday after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released new guidance at the beginning of the month. The CDC updated its masking guidance on Feb. 28, saying that only counties with high transmission levels should...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
State
California State
State
Alaska State
State
Oregon State
State
Washington State
Fareeha Arshad

Scientists discovered that the Mexico City is sinking rapidly, and the resultant damages are irreversible

The most populated city in North America, Mexico City, has been sinking rapidly in the past decades. However, recent research suggests that it has sunken too low to reverse the damage. The underground aquifers have been being drained quickly over the years and the lake bed below the city has dried over the years. This has caused the cracking of the clay sheets in the city at an unavoidable pace.
Florida Star

Researchers Make Startling Find While Mapping Ocean Floor

Researchers at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) came across a historic discovery while mapping the ocean floor recently — an oil tanker that dates back to World War II. The sunken oil tanker is called the SS Bloody Marsh. Its construction was completed in 1943, and it...
SCIENCE
The Atlantic

North America’s Largest Rodent Is on the Move

This article was originally published by High Country News. Cyrus Harris hopped on a snowmobile one day in early January and zoomed up a peninsula near Kotzebue, Alaska, to break trail for his sled dogs. “The first beaver dam I’m running into is about three miles from town,” he says. “Nearby that one is another one, about five miles out is another one, and that’s just one little area.” Harris, who is Inupiaq, was born in 1957 and spent his childhood across Kotzebue Sound in Sisualik. “Beavers were really just unheard of,” he says. “It’s crazy the amount of beaver coming in, they’re just raiding the whole area.”
WILDLIFE
Daily Mail

Why the Big One could be even BIGGER! Slow-moving central section of 800-mile long San Andreas Fault in California could play host to much larger earthquakes than previously thought, study shows

A slow-moving central section of the 800-mile San Andreas Fault line in California could play host to much larger earthquakes than previously thought, according to a new study. Situated between Parkfield and Hollister, the section undergoes aseismic fault, with two sides of the fault moving imperceptibly slowly, releasing stress over...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Japan Earthquake#Tsunami#Extreme Weather
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Earthquakes
NewsBreak
Weather
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
NWS
Fox News

Massive earthquake could hit Bay Area at any time, scientists say

Scientists are warning that a massive earthquake could strike California's Bay Area at any moment. In a new USA Today report, earthquake engineering expert Keith Porter – who works on the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) HayWired Scenario – provided a detailed look at theoretical calamity. The hypothetical scenario...

Comments / 0

Community Policy