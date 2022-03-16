Japan earthquake: No tsunami expected for Washington

This article was originally published by High Country News. Cyrus Harris hopped on a snowmobile one day in early January and zoomed up a peninsula near Kotzebue, Alaska, to break trail for his sled dogs. “The first beaver dam I’m running into is about three miles from town,” he says. “Nearby that one is another one, about five miles out is another one, and that’s just one little area.” Harris, who is Inupiaq, was born in 1957 and spent his childhood across Kotzebue Sound in Sisualik. “Beavers were really just unheard of,” he says. “It’s crazy the amount of beaver coming in, they’re just raiding the whole area.”

WILDLIFE ・ 29 DAYS AGO