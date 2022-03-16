UPDATE: Head Coach Identified in Fatal Head-on Crash That Killed 7

MIDLAND, TX – The Texas DPS has confirmed that more than a half a dozen people were killed in the horrific head-on crash in the Permian Basin Tuesday night.

As previously reported, on Mar. 15, the Texas DPS shut down the highway intersection of FM 1788 and State Highway 115 after a head-on crash. When it was first reported it was made clear that there was a large number of casualties. For the original report see:

New information revealed this morning confirms that seven people were killed in the crash. At the time of the original report DPS only said that a college bus was involved. They clarified that the bus was the University of the Southwest men's and women's golf team.

The bus was carrying nine people. The coach of the Mustang golf team was among the list of fatalities. The Southwest Athletic website lists Tyler James as the coach for both the men's and women's team.

The following is a statement from the university:

“The USW campus community is shocked and saddened today as we mourn the loss of members of our university family. Last night, the men’s and women’s golf teams were traveling back to campus from competition in Midland, Texas, when their bus was struck by oncoming traffic. Nine passengers, including the coach, were on the university bus involved in the fatal accident. While the accident investigation is still underway, reports indicate that seven passengers aboard the bus were killed in the crash. Two of the passengers are in critical condition undergoing medical treatment in Lubbock, Texas. USW is coordinating with Texas DPS to assist with the investigation and public information efforts. University administration is communicating with families of the students and coaching staff to provide more information as it becomes available. USW counseling staff and the worship team will be available on campus today to provide support for students, faculty, and staff. Please keep the families of students, coaching staff, and the USW community in your prayers as we come together to support one another during this difficult time."

The names of the deceased have not been released at this time. The other vehicle involved was a Ford F-550.

