Browns to cut Austin Hooper with post-June 1 designation

By Daryl Ruiter
 5 days ago

CLEVELAND, Ohio (92.3 The Fan) – The Browns plan to release tight end Austin Hooper with a June 1 designation ESPN reported Wednesday.

Hooper, who signed a four-year, $42 million contract as a free agent in 2020, has not lived up to the Pro Bowl level of play that earned him one of the richest contracts for a tight end in league history.

Hooper, who caught 38 passes for 385 yards and three touchdowns last season, was scheduled to make $9.5 million this season but counted $11.25 million against the salary cap.

When the Browns franchise tagged tight end David Njoku, earning the 2017 29 th overall pick $10.834 million this year, cutting Hooper seemed inevitable.

Teams are permitted to release up to two players with post June 1 designations to lower their cap liability for that year. The move is expected to allow the Browns to defer up to $7.5 million in cap space to next year.

Hooper’s impending release continues an offensive overhaul for the Browns, who returned all 11 starters from their 2020 playoff season last year but finished a disappointing 8-9, failing to return to the playoffs.

Receiver Jarvis Landry was cut Monday and center JC Tretter Tuesday saving nearly $23 million in salary cap space. Add in Hooper and hat’s $30.5 million in space created.

Quarterback Baker Mayfield also appears to be on his way out. The 2018 No. 1 overall pick wrote a thank you to the city of Cleveland Tuesday night following the Browns meeting with Deshaun Watson in an effort to acquire the Texans quarterback in a trade.

92.3 The Fan

92.3 The Fan

Cleveland, OH
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
