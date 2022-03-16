ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Powerful earthquake hits Japan off Fukushima coast as tsunami warning issued

By Zoe Tidman
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0k6rpY_0egsBypU00

A powerful earthquake has shaken Japan and triggered tsunami warnings after it struck off the coast of Fukushima .

The tremor had a magnitude of 7.3 and hit in the ocean around the northeast of the country, meteorologists said.

It rocked large parts of eastern Japan – including Tokyo, where buildings violently shook and power was cut off – as it struck around 11.30pm local time (2pm GMT) on Wednesday.

People called it the “longest” and “scariest” earthquake they had ever experienced, as they took to social media after it happened.

The Japan Meteorological Agency issued a tsunami advisory after the tremor hit around 60km underneath the sea off the coast of northeastern Japan.

It warned a tsunami could hit at a height of one metre and urged people to stay away from coastal areas around the Miyagi and Fukushima prefectures.

The earthquake came only days after the region in northern Japan marked the 11th anniversary of the deadly 9.0 quake and tsunami, which also caused nuclear plant meltdowns, in March 2011.

Japan’s Air Self-Defence Force said it dispatched fighter jets from the Hyakuri base in Ibaraki prefecture, just south of Fukushima, for information gathering and damage assessment.

The operator for the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant, the Tokyo Electric Power Company (Tepco), where the cooling systems failed after the 2011 disaster, said that workers were checking for any possible damage.

More than 2 million homes were without electricity in the Tokyo region, while the quake shook large parts of eastern Japan, where buildings swayed violently.

The East Japan Railway Company said most of its train services were suspended for safety checks.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage in the wake of the tremor.

Fumio Kishida, the Japanese prime minister, said the government was working to assess the extent of any damage after the earthquake.

“Please first take action to save your life,” Kishida tweeted.

The area was also hit by an earthquake of the same magnitude in February last year, which left nearly a million homes without power.

Comments / 6

Related
Fox News

Massive earthquake could hit Bay Area at any time, scientists say

Scientists are warning that a massive earthquake could strike California's Bay Area at any moment. In a new USA Today report, earthquake engineering expert Keith Porter – who works on the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) HayWired Scenario – provided a detailed look at theoretical calamity. The hypothetical scenario...
HAYWARD, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Fumio Kishida
scitechdaily.com

Hidden Magnitude-8.2 Earthquake Source of Mysterious Global Tsunami

Researchers uncover why a complex earthquake in the south Atlantic sent an unexpected tsunami around the world in 2021. A 47 km-deep, magnitude 7.5 earthquake that struck the south Atlantic in 2021 and caused a global tsunami was actually a sequence of five earthquakes. A shallow, “almost invisible” magnitude 8.2...
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

'Mermaid Mummy' Discovered in Japan Has Human Face, Body of Monkey and Fish

A 300-year-old mermaid mummy has been under examination after its discovery. The mummy has the upper body of a monkey, a human-like face, and a lower body of a fish, it has been an object of worship for a very long time. This is the first time it is being examined, according to researchers.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earthquake#Tsunami#Electric Power#Extreme Weather#Air Self Defence Force
allthatsinteresting.com

This Centuries-Old ‘Mermaid’ Mummy Housed In A Japanese Temple Is Finally Being Studied By Scientists

While many have worshipped the bizarre specimen for its purported powers of everlasting life, others believe it's a man-made creation. A mummified “mermaid” allegedly caught in the Pacific Ocean between 1736 and 1741 is now finally being studied for the very first time. The 300-year-old corpse had spent decades being prayed to at a Japanese temple for its believed powers of immortality — until Hiroshi Kinoshita, of the Okayama Folklore Society, found it in a box.
SCIENCE
TheConversationAU

In the dark, freezing ocean under Antarctica's largest ice shelf, we discovered a thriving microbial jungle

Antarctica represents one of the last frontiers for discoveries on Earth. Our focus is on what lies beneath the Ross Ice Shelf, Antarctica’s massive wedge of floating ice that shelters the southern-most extension of the Southern Ocean. This ice-covered cavity contains an ocean nearly equal in volume to the North Sea. But here, ice forms a permanent, impenetrable canopy over a completely dark and cold (around -1.9℃) environment. As part of a multi-disciplinary research project to explore this under-ice world, we discovered a thriving microbial community, distinct and well adapted to survival without light and without the organic material that...
WILDLIFE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Earthquakes
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Weather
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Environment
Place
Tokyo, JP
natureworldnews.com

Mystery Occurring in East Antarctica Affects Millions of Lives Across the Planet

In the last major glacial epoch, or 'Ice Age', there have been small-scale climate shifts in the Earth's landmass and a recent study assumes that the bedrock below the world's southernmost continent - Antarctica - has been rebounding since. Researchers from the newly-formed ARC Australian Centre for Excellence in Antarctic...
SCIENCE
sciencealert.com

Bizarre 300-Year-Old Mummified 'Mermaid' Can Finally Be Explained

Researchers in Japan are investigating the origins of a nightmarish, 300-year-old mummified 'mermaid', which has been worshipped for centuries due to its supposed medicinal properties. The haunting remains are most likely a gruesome amalgam of a monkey's torso sewed onto a fish's tail, potentially embellished with hair and nails from...
SCIENCE
Fareeha Arshad

Scientists discovered that the Mexico City is sinking rapidly, and the resultant damages are irreversible

The most populated city in North America, Mexico City, has been sinking rapidly in the past decades. However, recent research suggests that it has sunken too low to reverse the damage. The underground aquifers have been being drained quickly over the years and the lake bed below the city has dried over the years. This has caused the cracking of the clay sheets in the city at an unavoidable pace.
The Independent

The Independent

555K+
Followers
188K+
Post
258M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy