Virginia politicians are booming on social media. But is it a double-edged sword?

State Sen. Louise Lucas reached a milestone in the Twittersphere earlier this month. The Portsmouth Democrat hit 60,000 followers, no small feat for a state politician, and she asked them how she should celebrate.

She offered four options: Hosting a cannabis festival, launching merchandise, dunking on Gov. Glenn Youngkin or all of the above. More than 2,000 followers voted and most selected the latter.

Richmond City Councilwoman Ann-Frances Lambert commented on the post and shared an image of Michael Jackson eating popcorn and grinning.

“When you dunk on the governor this will be me,” Lambert wrote.

It would have been hard to imagine back when Facebook was primarily a platform for college students and Twitter had yet to take off, but politicians now routinely turn to social media to communicate with constituents — or to take shots at their political opponents. Some political and communications experts warn that social media may encourage divisive rhetoric, which was on display in Hampton Roads during the recent General Assembly session.

Lucas is the common thread in the most notable Twitter beefs with local connections this session.

Several times, she went after Youngkin. Earlier this month, she tried to duke it out on Twitter with Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares, a former state delegate from Virginia Beach. Neither took the bait.

“The governor’s only win this session was changing a school mask rule that was going to change anyway when cases got this low? Rough session for my man in fleece,” Lucas tweeted on March 6 .

Though Youngkin didn’t respond, the official Twitter account for the Republican Party of Virginia came to his defense.

“Your only accomplishment was fishing for retweets from Twitter trolls and exposing how the Virginia Democrats stand for absolutely nothing,” the organization wrote to Lucas . “You care more about Twitter engagement than helping hardworking Virginia families. Unlike you, Gov. Youngkin has delivered for our state.”

Lucas shot back : “Your bills to roll back our progress went straight into the trash can. Come pick them up, it’s overflowing.”

A few days later, Lucas shared a video of herself crumpling up papers and tossing them in the trash .

Jennifer Billinson, assistant professor of digital media studies at Christopher Newport University, said the shift to politicians using Twitter as a communication tool comes with pros and cons.

Billinson said it’s beneficial because it gives voters another way to reach their representatives. Elected officials can explain their policies and decisions directly with constituents, and it can raise awareness about political issues.

On the other hand, the professor said it may lead to a sharper partisan divide.

“I don’t think it’s a productive way of achieving anything bipartisan,” she said. “It can’t be good having these online fights with people that you are meant to be working with in the government.”

Quentin Kidd, a political science professor at Christopher Newport University, said those who follow elected officials online tend to lean heavily right or left. Politicians may subsequently find that they receive more attention or praise from their followers when they slam the other side.

“When you’re building your political foundation on social media, you are building it at the base not the middle,” he said, adding that it becomes easy for politicians to “run to their partisan corners of the internet and throw mud at the other side.”

Attacks on social media become especially problematic when they target a “normal person,” according to Billinson.

The professor said she was alarmed when she saw the governor’s campaign account on Twitter mocked a 17-year-old student in February and shared a photo of the teenager posing with former Gov. Ralph Northam.

“I thought that was pretty shocking to go after an individual constituent and especially a minor,” she said.

After backlash, the tweet was removed and Youngkin wrote from his personal Twitter account that he had not authorized the post.

In spite of the downsides, Del. Marcia “Cia” Price, D-Newport News, said she believes having a social media presence is overall a huge asset.

Price, who is active on Twitter, said she even introduced a housing-related bill this session that came about after she received multiple messages and photos online from constituents who were struggling with negligent landlords.

“I can’t imagine doing this job without it,” she said.

Rich Anderson, who served in the House of Delegates from 2010 to 2018, remembers his campaign team telling him he needed to join Twitter in 2009.

“I looked at them and said ‘what is Twitter?’” he recalled. “... Now I would say the vast majority of the General Assembly uses social media.”

Anderson, however, said the feedback politicians receive on social media can be misleading because many of their constituents may not use those platforms.

Only one in five U.S. adults use Twitter, according to a 2019 Pew Research Center survey.

Now the chairman of the Republican Party of Virginia, Anderson said social media is a “dual-edged sword” for politicians and should ideally be used in a “contemplative way.”

But those in the mood for a social media feud can always tweet at Lucas — if they dare. Republican Scott Pio, who ran to represent the 32nd district last year, poked the bear last week.

“Maybe you missed the point why the governor was elected. Because the schools aren’t listening to the parents anymore. ...Talk to me when you have kids in the public school system, otherwise please sit down,” he tweeted at Lucas .

“You ran this year and didn’t even get 40 percent of the vote,” Lucas shot back . “I don’t have to tell you to sit down — your voters did it for me.”

Earlier this month, Lucas posted an emoji of a smiling face with sunglasses.

“Have I taught you all how to use twitter yet?” she wrote.

Katie King, katie.king@virginiamedia.com