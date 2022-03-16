ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

CMS Energy: This Renewables-Focused Utility Is Looking More Attractive

By Power Hedge
Seekingalpha.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCMS Energy is one of the largest regulated utilities in Michigan, serving customers over most of the state. CMS Energy Corporation (CMS) is one of the largest regulated electric and natural gas utilities in the highly populated state of Michigan. The utility sector tends to be a fairly popular one among...

seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Related
Seekingalpha.com

OGE Energy: Strong Renewable Credentials And A 4.22% Yield

OGE Energy is an electric utility serving Oklahoma City. OGE Energy Corp. (OGE) is a regulated electric utility that serves customers in Oklahoma and Arkansas. These are admittedly not the first states that most people would think of when considering an investment in a utility due to their largely rural nature, but in fact, there is a great deal to like about the overall demographics here that benefits this company in a very large way. OGE Energy also shares many of the characteristics that endear them to more conservative investors, most notably their general stability and relatively slow but consistent growth. The company's most recent results certainly bear out this thesis, which I discussed in a previous article on the company. The utility sector, in general, tends to have somewhat higher yields than most other things in the market, which OGE's 4.22% yield also bears out. Unfortunately, the company appears to be somewhat overvalued relative to its peers but there may still be some reasons to consider it.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Benzinga

Earnings Preview For Energy Focus

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-03-17. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Energy Focus will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05. Energy Focus bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
FINANCIAL REPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy