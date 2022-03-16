CMS Energy: This Renewables-Focused Utility Is Looking More Attractive

OGE Energy is an electric utility serving Oklahoma City. OGE Energy Corp. (OGE) is a regulated electric utility that serves customers in Oklahoma and Arkansas. These are admittedly not the first states that most people would think of when considering an investment in a utility due to their largely rural nature, but in fact, there is a great deal to like about the overall demographics here that benefits this company in a very large way. OGE Energy also shares many of the characteristics that endear them to more conservative investors, most notably their general stability and relatively slow but consistent growth. The company's most recent results certainly bear out this thesis, which I discussed in a previous article on the company. The utility sector, in general, tends to have somewhat higher yields than most other things in the market, which OGE's 4.22% yield also bears out. Unfortunately, the company appears to be somewhat overvalued relative to its peers but there may still be some reasons to consider it.

