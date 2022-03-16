Letter: CO2 plans are unpopular

RE “Mental health overhaul proposed” (March 4):. The homeless have been described as those with problems of drug use and mental illness. Yet the solution talked about most is housing, very expensive housing. Now we hear about CARE Court, a proposed plan to target those with mental illness. At last an opportunity to direct our money to the problem. However, what disturbs me is Jason Elliott, senior counselor to Gov. Newsom, stating “We hope that the bill (not yet written) will be taken up and passed quickly.” Quickly is what is wrong with many programs. This program addresses the problem of the estimated 7,000-12,000 Californians who would be eligible, as stated by California Health and Human Services Secretary,Mark Ghaly. First a bill has to be written. I ask, “Will it be written with vital details?” Money will most likely be thrown at the program. But what about other details: where will these specialized facilities be housed, do we have qualified professionals for treating the “sickest of the sick” (and how are they defined), including people “who got a diagnosis of schizophrenia and other illness” (how are they defined.) Before an office is established for a CARE Court, an administrator and personnel hired “quickly” is not the way to go.

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA ・ 10 DAYS AGO