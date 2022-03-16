ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Letter: CO2 plans are unpopular

By Julie Duhn
Iowa Falls Times-Citizen
 3 days ago

I knew the three proposed CO2 pipelines...

www.timescitizen.com

Comments / 0

Related
KELOLAND TV

CO2 pipeline explained

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa. (KELO) — A proposed pipeline that would transport CO2 would run through parts of KELOLAND. Summit Carbon Solutions’ planned pipeline would capture carbon dioxide emissions from facilities in the Midwest such as ethanol plants, compress it, and transport it to North Dakota where it would be permanently stored underground.
INDUSTRY
OCRegister

Proposed CARE Court plan: Letters

RE “Mental health overhaul proposed” (March 4):. The homeless have been described as those with problems of drug use and mental illness. Yet the solution talked about most is housing, very expensive housing. Now we hear about CARE Court, a proposed plan to target those with mental illness. At last an opportunity to direct our money to the problem. However, what disturbs me is Jason Elliott, senior counselor to Gov. Newsom, stating “We hope that the bill (not yet written) will be taken up and passed quickly.” Quickly is what is wrong with many programs. This program addresses the problem of the estimated 7,000-12,000 Californians who would be eligible, as stated by California Health and Human Services Secretary,Mark Ghaly. First a bill has to be written. I ask, “Will it be written with vital details?” Money will most likely be thrown at the program. But what about other details: where will these specialized facilities be housed, do we have qualified professionals for treating the “sickest of the sick” (and how are they defined), including people “who got a diagnosis of schizophrenia and other illness” (how are they defined.) Before an office is established for a CARE Court, an administrator and personnel hired “quickly” is not the way to go.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
Reading Eagle

Letter: Planned Parenthood proud of work it does

On Thursday we celebrated the compassionate abortion providers across Pennsylvania and nationwide. On this day in 1993, an anti-abortion extremist murdered Dr. David Gunn, a Florida-based abortion provider. To honor Gunn’s life and work, and to show our appreciation for courageous providers, we observe National Abortion Provider Appreciation Day on the anniversary of that tragic moment.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Standard-Examiner

Letter: Carbon dividends plan a bipartisan solution to polluters

With climate change concerns increasing among both Democrats and Republicans, it’s time Congress put politics aside, take a new approach, and reach a bipartisan solution. No one party has all the answers, and we won’t address climate and air quality problems while we remain in partisan gridlock. We need a leader who can set politics aside and unify Americans behind a consensus solution: the Baker-Shultz carbon dividends plan.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carbon Dioxide#Pipelines#Climate Change#Co2
The Blade

Editorial: Veto concealed carry bill

Gov. Mike DeWine should veto a bill to allow carrying concealed firearms without a license. The bill, S.B. 215, is both unnecessary and dangerous. Much of the law enforcement community opposes the bill.
POLITICS
Kansas City Star

Josh Hawley sits out State of the Union because he didn’t want to be tested for COVID-19

Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley announced he was skipping the State of the Union on Tuesday, saying on Twitter that he didn’t want to comply with the event’s COVID-19 policies. In order to sit in the House Chamber for the speech, members of Congress and the press had to test negative for COVID-19. At least five Democrats — including Sen. Alex Padilla of California and Rep. Ted Deutch of Florida — announced they were positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday after being tested ahead of the speech.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
The Independent

Anti-trans Kristi Noem challenged on why 90% of LGBT+ teens in South Dakota suffer anxiety or depression

South Dakota governor Kristi Noem has come under fire after she was left clueless about a question on why nearly 90 per cent of the state’s LGBTQ+ community had a high depression rate.Ms Noem, who signed an exclusionary bill that bars transgender girls and women from playing on women’s sports teams, was left stumped when she was confronted by a reporter with a statistic about the high rate of mental health issues suffered by the LGBT+ community in South Dakota.“I don’t know,” Ms Noem said. “That makes me sad, and we should figure it out.”Following her response, the White House...
MENTAL HEALTH
WyoFile

Dear Liz Cheney: Run in the general election

The Wyoming Republican Party’s formal decision to turn against U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney raises the option for her to run as a Republican in the general election. This would be a rare opportunity to show the state the benefits of an open primary system like we have in 21 other states, and what it could do for Wyoming’s political and economic health.
WYOMING STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy