Find a park

NEW YORK - When Jenn Wong and Santos Agustin first met working in fashion, they bonded right away.They connected over shared interest in the ethics and sustainability of their industry. Coincidentally, both brought home rescue dogs, Ollie and Miles, around the same time. The foundation for their friendship soon sparked an idea: a business that would combine slow fashion with their love of dogs. "In 2018, we finally were like, 'Let's do this. Let's do everything that we believe in. Let's make the things that we love,'" Santos said. They named their new venture Gone to the Dogs. At...

PETS ・ 10 DAYS AGO