GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Green Bay Packers have traded WR Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders, according to a report by ESPN's Adam Schefter. The report comes just days after reports surfaced Adams refused to play for the Packers on a $20 million franchise tag next season. According to Schefter, the Raiders will give the Packers two picks in next month's draft, including the team's first round pick, the 22nd overall.

NFL ・ 11 HOURS AGO