Sylvia Jeffreys makes a bold style statement in a canary yellow frock at Sydney premiere of North By Northwest - while Julie Bishop sparkles in a pair of $1100 Jimmy Choo glitter heels
The stars came out for the launch of North By Northwest in Sydney on Wednesday.
Sylvia Jeffreys ensured all eyes were on her as she waltzed up the red carpet in an eye-popping canary yellow frock.
The 35-year-old Channel Nine star accessorised the head-turning ensemble with a pair of black square-toe heels and a chic designer handbag.
Sylvia wore her luscious blonde locks out on the night, and kept her makeup palette timeless.
Julie Bishop was the epitome of timeless elegance as she worked her best angles in front of the photo wall.
The former foreign minister dazzled onlookers in a chic black suit that was tailored to perfection.
The 65-year-old fashionista accessorised her sartorial choice with a cross-body bag, $1100 Jimmy Choo glitter heels and a pair of eye-catching pearl and diamond earrings.
Julie wore her blonde locks parted for the outing, and highlighted her stunning features with a rose lip, lashings of blush and a smokey eye.
Richard Wilkins and Nicola Dale couldn't keep their hands off each other as they strutted up the red carpet.
Richard, 67, was the definition of style in a black button up shirt, blazer and pants.
Meanwhile, Nicola looked glorious in a stunning black ensemble that framed her flawless figure to perfection.
She added a pop of colour with a metallic handbag as she clung to the veteran Channel Nine entertainment reporter.
The Block's Mitch Edwards and Mark Mckie added a touch of flare to the event in their cleavage-popping attire.
Mitch commanded attention in a sheer top and ruby red trouser combo.
He completed the look with a pricey Hermès Constance belt and a patterned clutch.
Not one to be upstaged, Mark wowed onlookers in a navy see-though shirt that allowed his tan to shine through, and a pair of yellow checked pants.
Actress Erika Heynatz brought a touch of Studio 54 to the event in a nude-hued number that showcased her flawless frame.
The blonde glamazon, 46, completed her look with lashings of gold jewellery and a sophisticated clutch as she happily mingled with other invitees.
The former Home and Away star kept her beauty look timeless for the event, as her blonde locks cascaded effortlessly over her shoulders.
Comments / 0