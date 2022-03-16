ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sylvia Jeffreys makes a bold style statement in a canary yellow frock at Sydney premiere of North By Northwest - while Julie Bishop sparkles in a pair of $1100 Jimmy Choo glitter heels

By S. Shipley
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

The stars came out for the launch of North By Northwest in Sydney on Wednesday.

Sylvia Jeffreys ensured all eyes were on her as she waltzed up the red carpet in an eye-popping canary yellow frock.

The 35-year-old Channel Nine star accessorised the head-turning ensemble with a pair of black square-toe heels and a chic designer handbag.

Sylvia wore her luscious blonde locks out on the night, and kept her makeup palette timeless.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XfEMM_0egs4myo00
Wow: Sylvia Jeffreys made a bold style statement in a canary yellow frock at the Sydney premiere of North By Northwest on Wednesday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Om2xY_0egs4myo00
Divine: The 35-year-old Channel Nine star accessorised the head-turning ensemble with a pair of black square-toe heels and a chic designer handbag
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Qk4XP_0egs4myo00

Julie Bishop was the epitome of timeless elegance as she worked her best angles in front of the photo wall.

The former foreign minister dazzled onlookers in a chic black suit that was tailored to perfection.

The 65-year-old fashionista accessorised her sartorial choice with a cross-body bag, $1100 Jimmy Choo glitter heels and a pair of eye-catching pearl and diamond earrings.

Julie wore her blonde locks parted for the outing, and highlighted her stunning features with a rose lip, lashings of blush and a smokey eye.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lGB4z_0egs4myo00
Stunning: Julie Bishop was the epitome of timeless elegance as she worked her best angles in front of the photo wall
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IyaW1_0egs4myo00
Fashion: The former foreign minister dazzled onlookers in a chic black suit that was tailored to perfection
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1O7eoW_0egs4myo00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Uot0q_0egs4myo00
How it's done: The 65-year-old fashionista accessorised her sartorial choice with a cross-body bag, glittering heels and a pair of eye-catching drop earrings

Richard Wilkins and Nicola Dale couldn't keep their hands off each other as they strutted up the red carpet.

Richard, 67, was the definition of style in a black button up shirt, blazer and pants.

Meanwhile, Nicola looked glorious in a stunning black ensemble that framed her flawless figure to perfection.

She added a pop of colour with a metallic handbag as she clung to the veteran Channel Nine entertainment reporter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zlaE7_0egs4myo00
Lovebirds: Richard Wilkins and Nicola Dale couldn't keep their hands off each other as they strutted up the red carpet
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZjXoi_0egs4myo00
Classic: Richard, 67, was the definition of style in a black button up shirt, blazer and pants. Meanwhile, Nicola looked glorious in a stunning black ensemble that framed her flawless figure to perfection

The Block's Mitch Edwards and Mark Mckie added a touch of flare to the event in their cleavage-popping attire.

Mitch commanded attention in a sheer top and ruby red trouser combo.

He completed the look with a pricey Hermès Constance belt and a patterned clutch.

Not one to be upstaged, Mark wowed onlookers in a navy see-though shirt that allowed his tan to shine through, and a pair of yellow checked pants.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KnwaZ_0egs4myo00
Work it: The Block's Mitch Edwards and Mark Mckie added a touch of flare to the event in their cleavage-popping attire
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WpJB8_0egs4myo00
Razzle dazzle: Mitch commanded attention in a sheer top and ruby red trouser combo. He completed the look with a pricey Hermès Constance belt and a patterned clutch
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vRPZE_0egs4myo00
Adorable: Not one to be upstaged, Mark wowed onlookers in a navy see-though shirt that allowed his tan to shine through, and a pair of yellow checked pants
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HTClE_0egs4myo00
All class: Actress Erika Heynatz brought a touch of Studio 54 to the event in a nude-hued number that showcased her flawless frame

Actress Erika Heynatz brought a touch of Studio 54 to the event in a nude-hued number that showcased her flawless frame.

The blonde glamazon, 46, completed her look with lashings of gold jewellery and a sophisticated clutch as she happily mingled with other invitees.

The former Home and Away star kept her beauty look timeless for the event, as her blonde locks cascaded effortlessly over her shoulders.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LT0aG_0egs4myo00
Dapper: Entertainment reporter Richard Reid commanded attention in an eye-catching suit
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OW3yu_0egs4myo00
Glamorous arrivals: Other guests included sex columnist Jana Hocking (left) and Channel Nine presenter Jayne Azzopardi (right)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JUraU_0egs4myo00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Pehwg_0egs4myo00
Daring: Nine stalwart Belinda Russell turned heads in a plunging floral two-piece outfit

