Adam Ottavino says Tuesday's comments weren't a dig at Yankees: 'I would have gone back there'

By Ryan Chichester
WFAN Sports Radio
WFAN Sports Radio
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1N6Shh_0egs4DHV00

Adam Ottavino spoke to reporters on Tuesday after signing with the Mets, and expressed his happiness for being back in his home city, where he spent two seasons with the Yankees before being traded to the Red Sox after the 2020 campaign.

During his talk with reporters, many thought he might have taken a shot at his former team, saying, “It’s great that a good team is in New York.”

Many have coined the Mets as the new Evil Empire of the city thanks to the free-spending Steve Cohen, who looks much more like George Steinbrenner than George’s son Hal in the Bronx, whose Yankees seem to be focusing on much more marginal improvements this winter. But Ottavino was “visibly upset” that his comments were interpreted in that manner, per Mike Puma of the New York Post , and wanted to clear the air.

“Those are my friends over there,” Ottavino told the Post. “I would have gone back there. There is nothing to it.”

Ottavino was brilliant for the Yankees in 2019, until he began to struggle down the stretch and in the postseason. Those struggles continued in 2020, and he was eventually traded to Boston as a salary-shedding move for the Yanks, who replaced his salary with Justin Wilson, Darren O’Day, and Brett Gardner.

Pinstripe Alley

Ask Pinstripe Alley: Yankees mailbag questions request

Over a week ago, the Yankees surprised their entire fanbase by swinging a trade for Josh Donaldson while sending out starters Gary Sánchez and Gio Urshela. They followed that up by making the far more predictable move of re-signing Anthony Rizzo and trading away Luke Voit, and now we more or less have the roster that will take the field on Opening Day. Offseason checklists are wrapping up across the league as superstars find new homes, and prepare for the grind of a 162-game season that nearly wasn’t.
MLB
Pinstripe Alley

Yankees 2022 Season Preview: Luis Severino

Once upon a time, the Yankees had a young pitcher who looked destined to be one of the league’s premier young aces. In his age-23 season, he made his first All-Star appearance and finished third in the AL Cy Young voting. The following year, in his age-24 season, he returned to the Midsummer Classic, and despite looking like a frontrunner for the Cy Young Award in the first half, merely ended up with a top-10 finish due to a rough second half that may have been at least partly the result of pitch tipping.
MLB
