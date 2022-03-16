Marine veteran from Lake Orion battling Russian forces alongside Ukrainians

OAKLAND COUNTY (WWJ) - When Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy invited foreign volunteers to come help fight against the invading Russian forces, one Michigan man knew he had to answer the call.

“I was very patriotic. I wanted to help. I knew this had been my calling. I’ll just say the military lifestyle has been my calling,” said Corey Wetherholt to 9&10 News ; Wetherholt is a native of Lake Orion, a northern suburb of Detroit.

“I know this is if you believe it or not, God has planned for me, so I’m just following my path.”

Wetherholt served two years in the U.S. Marine Corps before being medically discharged due to injuries sustained while in training. He has been serving as a Foreign Volunteer Fighter for two years, coming to Ukraine from Iraq.

While his years of military training has prepared him for combat, Wetherhold said fighting Russian forces is nothing like conventional warfare.

"This is tanks on tanks and artillery against artillery. It’s something we have not seen in many, many years," he explained.

Wetherholt’s two main duties include training Ukrainian civilians how to fight and fighting back Russian forces.

“The Ukrainian people, I’ve never seen anything like it. I can’t even believe that these people are like standing up to Russia,” said Wetherholt.

Wetherholt said he was able to teach the local people about different weapons systems and how to move around and defend themselves.

The Michigan native described fighting Russian forces on the frontline as "very humiliating," in the sense that he still gets shell-shocked in the thick of battle.

“Everybody wishes they could have a great amount of courage and everything. But when he gets to the frontline, you start to take those artillery shells a meter or two meters away from you, you’re seeing guys get hit and tanks blown up.”

He said he gathers his inspiration from Ukrainians who refuse to give up their homes, their cities and their county, even though they have no experience in war.

“All I know is that I signed up for this, and I’m going to do as best as I can,” said Wetherholt.

The Marine veteran mentioned to 9&10 News that the country is in desperate need of medical supplies; those looking to help Ukraine from aboard should think about donating money or supplies to local organizers that are working to get items to the hardest hit areas.