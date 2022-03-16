ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Orion, MI

Marine veteran from Lake Orion battling Russian forces alongside Ukrainians

By Wwj Newsroom
WWJ News Radio
WWJ News Radio
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ByS2o_0egs3TKw00

OAKLAND COUNTY (WWJ) - When Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy invited foreign volunteers to come help fight against the invading Russian forces, one Michigan man knew he had to answer the call.

“I was very patriotic. I wanted to help. I knew this had been my calling. I’ll just say the military lifestyle has been my calling,” said Corey Wetherholt to 9&10 News ; Wetherholt is a native of Lake Orion, a northern suburb of Detroit.

“I know this is if you believe it or not, God has planned for me, so I’m just following my path.”

Wetherholt served two years in the U.S. Marine Corps before being medically discharged due to injuries sustained while in training. He has been serving as a Foreign Volunteer Fighter for two years, coming to Ukraine from Iraq.

While his years of military training has prepared him for combat, Wetherhold said fighting Russian forces is nothing like conventional warfare.

"This is tanks on tanks and artillery against artillery. It’s something we have not seen in many, many years," he explained.

Wetherholt’s two main duties include training Ukrainian civilians how to fight and fighting back Russian forces.

“The Ukrainian people, I’ve never seen anything like it. I can’t even believe that these people are like standing up to Russia,” said Wetherholt.

Wetherholt said he was able to teach the local people about different weapons systems and how to move around and defend themselves.

The Michigan native described fighting Russian forces on the frontline as "very humiliating," in the sense that he still gets shell-shocked in the thick of battle.

“Everybody wishes they could have a great amount of courage and everything. But when he gets to the frontline, you start to take those artillery shells a meter or two meters away from you, you’re seeing guys get hit and tanks blown up.”

He said he gathers his inspiration from Ukrainians who refuse to give up their homes, their cities and their county, even though they have no experience in war.

“All I know is that I signed up for this, and I’m going to do as best as I can,” said Wetherholt.

The Marine veteran mentioned to 9&10 News that the country is in desperate need of medical supplies; those looking to help Ukraine from aboard should think about donating money or supplies to local organizers that are working to get items to the hardest hit areas.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
americanmilitarynews.com

Russian troops attack and destroy their own troops, tanks

Russian troops attacked other Russian troops early Friday, destroying nine tanks and four armored vehicles in the “friendly fire” incident, according to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. “Just now in the Kiev region, near Severinovka, Russian occupation troops started a fight with… Russian occupation forces. As a result,...
MILITARY
Fortune

‘If the Russian army doesn’t start moving soon, it’s really screwed’: How badly is the Ukraine war going for Russia’s military?

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Russia’s “military operation” in Ukraine has proved to be a “success,” President Vladimir Putin asserted in an address to the nation on Wednesday. The situation on the ground doesn’t seem to agree.
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Captured Russian conscripts say their forces are being decimated by Ukraine and regularly run out of food as they apologise for attacking the country 'like fascists'

Russian conscripts who were captured by Ukrainian forces say they were deceived into believing the war was a military training exercise and have apologised for attacking Ukraine 'like fascists'. The five Russian captives, who were all called up for military service in June 2021, spoke at a media briefing at...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Lake Orion, MI
City
Detroit, MI
City
Oakland Charter Township, MI
City
Lake, MI
Lake Orion, MI
Government
Local
Michigan Government
nextbigfuture.com

Ukraine Gets 70 Fighter Jets

SOURCES – Twitter, ukraine-segodnya-ua Written by Brian Wang, Nextbigfuture.com. Brian Wang is a Futurist Thought Leader and a popular Science blogger with 1 million readers per month. His blog Nextbigfuture.com is ranked #1 Science News Blog. It covers many disruptive technology and trends including Space, Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, Medicine, Anti-aging Biotechnology, and Nanotechnology.
BUSINESS
Daily Mail

NATO flexes its muscles on Putin's doorstep: Alliance sends 30,000 troops, 50 vessels and 200 aircraft to Russian-neighbour Norway for military drills

NATO has sent tens of thousands of troops, including Royal Marines, an aircraft carrier, a destroyer ship and a nuclear-powered attack submarine to Norway, which borders Russia. Troops from 28 countries in Europe and North America are taking part in an exercise lasting around a month, which began in northern...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veteran#Ukrainians#Ukraine#Russian#9 10 News#The U S Marine Corps
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
Country
Iraq
Country
Russia
Daily Mail

China is refusing to supply Russia with aircraft parts after aviation sector was hit by Western sanctions, Moscow admits in another sign of cracks in Beijing support for Putin

China has refused to supply Russia with aircraft parts after the aviation sector was hit by crippling Western sanctions, a Moscow official has admitted. Valery Kudinov, a federal air transport agency official, said Russia would be looking for opportunities to source parts from other countries including Turkey and India, according to Russian news agencies.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Daily Mail

Putin 'agrees to meet Zelensky': Russian President 'is ready to talk' with Ukrainian leader after he accused his troops of war crimes – as his deputy PM refuses to give up territory

Vladimir Putin has reportedly 'finally agreed' to meet in person with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for peace talks. The Russian tyrant will allegedly meet Zelensky 'at some point', the Express reported, after the Ukrainian leader accused Russia of 'war crimes' amid the bombing of an art school and theatre in Mariupol where civilians were sheltering.
POLITICS
The Independent

Ukrainians arriving in the United States after fleeing the Russian invasion say they are ‘hoping for a miracle’

A Ukrainian woman who fled Kyiv with her twin 13-year-old sons when the Russian invasion began and made an arduous journey to the United States by car, foot and plane says she is “hoping for a miracle” for her homeland.Galina Bulygina, 44, escaped with sons Alex and Misha carrying just their passports and a few clothes as the Russian assault began on 24 February, among the more than 1.5 million Ukrainians to leave the country in the largest refugee crisis in Europe since World War II.Ms Bulygina has a US visa and arrived this week in New York City, where...
IMMIGRATION
WWJ News Radio

WWJ News Radio

Detroit, MI
19K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Detroit.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwjnewsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy