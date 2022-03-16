ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pleasanton, CA

BART service stopped in Dublin/Pleasanton after person on tracks hit and killed

By Natalia Gurevich
KCBS News Radio
KCBS News Radio
 5 days ago



Service on the BART Dublin / Pleasanton Line came to a halt Wednesday morning due to a "major medical emergency," the agency reported.

According to BART spokesperson, Anna Duckworth, the cause is due to "the fatality of a person who was on the trackway."

Starting at 6 a.m., BART reported a delay developing between the West Dublin/Pleasanton and Dublin/Pleasanton stations in both the Dublin/Pleasanton and San Francisco directions.

Twenty minutes later, the agency posted an update on BART's alert Twitter page that service had stopped altogether.

As of 7:30 a.m., the station was closed completely, but BART reported that bus service would be available between Dublin/Pleasanton and West Dublin/Pleasanton, and that there is limited train service from West/Dublin Pleasanton in the San Francisco/ Daly City direction.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

