ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Halsey Shows Off Impressive Tattoo Skills By Inking Partner Alev Aydin

By Sarah Tate
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iubnb_0egs3AoN00
Photo: Getty Images

Call them a triple threat because Halsey has a new talent that they showed off on partner Alev Aydin .

Halsey is one of the biggest musicians in the world, and they're about to step even further into acting with their upcoming film National Anthem . However, it's the singer's latest skills that are impressing fans even more.

On Tuesday (March 15), Halsey posted to their Instagram Story to share that they gave Aydin a new tattoo "dedicated to pisces season," a first for the "Bad at Love" singer, per E! News . Writing that Aydin "was brave enough to sit for a tattoo from [them]," Halsey gave fans a look at the small black koi fish with long tail on the screenwriter's chest.

Aydin shared his own peek at the new ink. Posting to his Instagram feed , he shared a snap at the quarter-sized tattoo alongside the caption, "Sat for [Halsey's] first tattoo, and wow!"

Halsey's impressive tattooing skills aren't the only time recently that they have shown off their artistic side. In February, the "Without Me" singer shared some original artwork of a detailed painting of a woman. In the Instagram post, they called the piece, "one of my fav oldies I've done."

Comments / 0

Related
ETOnline.com

Eve Shares Glimpse at Motherhood With Newborn Son Wilde

Eve is loving motherhood. The 43-year-old rapper took to her Instagram Story on Friday to share a sweet video of herself cuddling her son. Eve and her husband, Maximillion Cooper, welcomed their first child together, Wilde Wolf Fife Alexander Somers Cooper, on Feb. 1. She is also a stepmom to his four children -- Lotus, Jagger, Cash and Mini -- from his previous marriage.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Hypebae

BLACKPINK's Rosé Shows off Her Baking Skills in Her First-Ever Vlog

Rosé of BLACKPINK, has finally uploaded her first vlog on her YouTube channel since launching it in March 2021. The K-pop star, who recently recovered from COVID-19, gave fans a heads up on her Instagram Story before the clip went live. “Blinks, thank you for waiting so patiently for me. And I’m sorry for keeping you all worried. I’m okay,” she starts off her message. “I prepared a little something (my very first vlog, I know that EVERYONE’S been dying for lol)… I hope you all enjoy it! It’s my first vlog, so be kind.”
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Halsey
Outsider.com

Keanu Reeves’s Wife: Meet the Action Hero’s Real Life Love

Keanu Reeves is something of a treasure both for his acting prowess and acts of benevolence. When he isn’t starring in top-tier action movies, he’s doing things like giving Harley Davidson bikes for his peers to thank them for their work. However, something we’re not quite as knowledgeable about is his love life. Luckily, Keanu Reeves is happy with his wife, Alexandra Grant, though it’s been a long journey to get there.
CELEBRITIES
Radar Online.com

Arnold Schwarzenegger's Ex-Wife Maria Shriver Dotes On Granddaughter In Rare Outing After Wrapping Up Decade-Long Divorce

Maria Shriver has never looked happier, making a rare outing with her one-year-old granddaughter nearly three months after ending her 10-year divorce battle with Arnold Schwarzenegger. The 66-year-old NBC News correspondent was spotted looking like the ever-loving doting grandma while on a walk with her daughter Katherine and Chris Pratt's...
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tattoo Ink#Tattoos#Tattooing#Inking#New Tattoo#National Anthem#Instagram Story#Instagram A
E! News

Saint West Shows Off His Singing Skills in Mom Kim Kardashian’s Sweet Video

Watch: Kim Kardashian & Saint West Enter the "Matrix" in Photos. Kanye "Ye" West isn't the only one in the family in tune with his musical abilities. And if you needed proof, then look no further than to mom Kim Kardashian's latest video, shared to her Instagram Stories, of their son Saint West. On March 15, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum posted a few snippets of the two side-by-side while they spent some quality time together. In the clips of the mother-son duo, the pair sported a few fun filters before Saint decided to sing along to the tune playing in the background.
CELEBRITIES
B105

‘Bringing up Bates’ Star Lawson Bates Shows off His Country Skills on ‘Crazy Love’ [Exclusive Premiere]

The story of Lawson Bates’ song “Crazy Love” is already a complex one. The sweet sentiments that fill the sonically diverse song were first featured on his family’s reality show Bringing up Bates, as Bates sang "Crazy Love" at one of his sisters' weddings. But then, the song sat on the shelf for a few years, as Bates contemplated what to do with it next.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Tattoo
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
thebrag.com

Over 20K people have signed a petition to remove Kanye from Coachella

Kanye’s impressive self-destruction is continuing, with a petition to remove him from Coachella getting more signatures by the second. “We have watched Kanye harass, manipulate, and hurt Kim, Pete, and others for over a year now. No one seems to want to stand up to him, and the ones that do, he puts under fire as well.”
ELECTIONS
ComicBook

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes Shows Off Crawler's Impressive Support From the Public

My Hero Academia has really gone all out with public support for Koichi Haimawari's vigilante skills with the newest chapter of the My Hero Academia: Vigilantes spin-off series! The final arc of the spin-off has officially exploded into a huge war for Naruhata as Koichi's Crawler is doing his best against Number Six's explosive power. As he continues to fight his hardest, those in the area have taken notice of the fight as well. Though he originally became a vigilante in order to help with small tasks around the town, he's now become a true heroic symbol for the people.
TV SERIES
Popculture

Angelina Please, Adult Film Star, Found Dead

Angelina Please, an adult film performer, was found dead in her Las Vegas apartment on March 14. She was 24. There were reportedly no signs of foul play. Please's neighbor, Aspen Brooks, wrote on Twitter that police were called to Please's apartment after she had not been heard from in five days. When police arrived, they found her dead inside, Brooks, who is also a performer, wrote. Sources told AVN authorities found no signs of violence or foul play. A Clark County Medical Examiner also confirmed Please's death to The Sun but could not offer further details of the performer's death because it is a "pending" case.
CELEBRITIES
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

148K+
Followers
15K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy