Halsey Shows Off Impressive Tattoo Skills By Inking Partner Alev Aydin

Photo: Getty Images

Call them a triple threat because Halsey has a new talent that they showed off on partner Alev Aydin .

Halsey is one of the biggest musicians in the world, and they're about to step even further into acting with their upcoming film National Anthem . However, it's the singer's latest skills that are impressing fans even more.

On Tuesday (March 15), Halsey posted to their Instagram Story to share that they gave Aydin a new tattoo "dedicated to pisces season," a first for the "Bad at Love" singer, per E! News . Writing that Aydin "was brave enough to sit for a tattoo from [them]," Halsey gave fans a look at the small black koi fish with long tail on the screenwriter's chest.

Aydin shared his own peek at the new ink. Posting to his Instagram feed , he shared a snap at the quarter-sized tattoo alongside the caption, "Sat for [Halsey's] first tattoo, and wow!"

Halsey's impressive tattooing skills aren't the only time recently that they have shown off their artistic side. In February, the "Without Me" singer shared some original artwork of a detailed painting of a woman. In the Instagram post, they called the piece, "one of my fav oldies I've done."