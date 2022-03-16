DePuy Synthes adds two knee systems to Attune Knee portfolio

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ: NMRD), a medical technology company, has sought to develop and offer economical, compact and convenient non-invasive devices that could alleviate the pain associated with frequent skin pricking among diabetic patients. The devices also simultaneously promote routine glucose testing in a bid to control blood glucose levels more effectively. Nemaura offers two flagship constant glucose monitoring (“CGM”) products: the sugarBEAT(R), a non-invasive wearable diagnostic device, and MiBoKo, an application that supports personalized lifestyle coaching programs. A recent article reads: “The company’s revolutionary sugarBEAT(R) CGM device seeks to provide users with non-invasive glucose monitoring; as described by the company, it works by drawing a small amount of selected molecules, such as glucose, into a patch placed on the skin… The device has already met with early success, with Nemaura Medical revealing projections for orders of 2 million sensors and 15,000 CGM devices from the United Kingdom alone over the next two years, with the aim of targeting the over 4.9 million diabetics in the U.K. currently as well as the 13.6 million people at increased risk of contracting type 2 diabetes.”

