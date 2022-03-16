ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

DePuy Synthes adds two knee systems to Attune Knee portfolio

By Danielle Kirsh
massdevice.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleJohnson & Johnson MedTech announced that its orthopedics company DePuy Synthes has added the Cementless Fixed Bearing knee and Medial Stabilized knee to its Attune Knee portfolio. The company’s two new innovations build on Attune’s kinematic features that include Gradius Curve and Glideright Articulation. Both knee additions work seamlessly...

www.massdevice.com

#Knee Replacement#Orthopedics#Attune Knee#Johnson Johnson Medtech#Vp#Affixium 3dp
