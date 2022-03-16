ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Suspected carbon monoxide poisoning claims the lives of 2 people on Detroit's east side

By Wwj Newsroom
 1 day ago

DETROIT (WWJ) -- Carbon monoxide poisoning is suspected to have claimed the lives of two people on Detroit's east side.

Detroit's Deputy Fire Commissioner Dave Fornell said at about 11:35 p.m. Tuesday, firefighters arrived at a home on Algonquin Street -- between Warren and Mack avenues -- where they found two deceased people in an upstairs bedroom.

The woman is approximated to be in her 30s, while the man's age is unknown.

Officials said that responding firefighters found a non-running generator in the kitchen.

Fornell told WWJ's Mike Campbell that they believe the couple was using that generator to provide electricity and then it ran out of gas.

He reminds everybody that it's not safe to run a generator inside a house.

