Jonathan Barnes is back on the road. Barnes, 34, has cerebral palsy and uses a wheelchair. His parents, Joe and Victoria, would drive him wherever he needed to be around their South Florida town, from doctor's appointments to church, in a van outfitted with a wheelchair lift. In December, the van was totaled in an accident, but because of supply chain issues, there were no vans available for the Barnes family to purchase, and it was estimated they wouldn't be able to get one for at least six months.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO