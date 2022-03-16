Elderly Mission Viejo woman found dead in home, husband detained

MISSION VIEJO, Calif. (KNX) — An Orange County woman in her 80s was found dead under what police have described as "suspicious circumstances" on Tuesday afternoon, sheriff's department officials said.

Deputies responding to a call at a home in the 28000 block of Via Arriaga in Mission Viejo found the unnamed woman's body, and suspected possible foul play. The department has not yet released details as to what circumstances led investigators to that theory.

The woman's husband, also in his 80s, was detained for questioning, but had not been placed under arrest, a spokesperson for the O.C. Sheriff's Department said Tuesday.

Officers said the victim's name would be released following notification of next of kin.

This is a developing story.

