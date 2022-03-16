ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Dashcam video shows children survive being struck in busy Las Vegas intersection

By Nexstar Media Wire, Duncan Phenix
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uZS3z_0egs0Zb500

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – A disturbing crash that two children were lucky to survive was caught on a driver’s dashcam in Las Vegas.

Mark Langley witnessed the incident unfold and recorded the two children being struck by an SUV with his dashcam.

Langley was driving east on Mar. 10, when he stopped at a red light. Out of the corner of his eye, he saw two children run out in the crosswalk, but against the light.

The video shows the children make it across the southbound lanes of Rainbow Blvd. and continue running into the northbound lanes. The video shows the driver of a grey minivan slam on their brakes, narrowly missing them. But as the children continue past the minivan, they are hit by a white SUV.

Zelensky to make virtual address to US Congress

The impact throws both children across the road. Amazingly, both children pop to their feet and keep running to the northeast corner of the intersection, where other drivers stop to check on them.

The driver of the SUV stayed on the scene.

Neither of the children had life-threatening injuries, one of them broke a wrist bone.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WKRG News 5

Crash shuts down Chumuckla Highway in Pace, 1 dead

UPDATE (2:09 p.m.): Florida Highway Patrol released new details about the crash that killed one person at Chumuckla Highway in Pace. The crash happened at about 9:15 a.m. after the driver of a three-wheel motorcycle drifted over the center line and crashed head-on with a wrecker, according to a news release from the FHP. The […]
PACE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Sports
City
Las Vegas, NV
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
Las Vegas, NV
Accidents
Las Vegas, NV
Sports
Local
Nevada Accidents
Las Vegas, NV
Crime & Safety
WKRG News 5

Winnsboro man dies in Franklin Parish single-vehicle crash

FRANKLIN PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to Louisiana State Police, on Saturday, March 19, 2022, at 11:50 a.m., Louisiana State Police Troop F responded to a single-vehicle crash that happened on Louisiana Highway 4 North of Louisiana Highway 128. Authorities reported that 86-year-old Norman Ferrington of Winnsboro died because of the crash. According to police, the […]
FRANKLIN PARISH, LA
WKRG News 5

Man dies after hit-and-run Sunday

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department have confirmed that a man died Sunday after being hit by a car in the early hours. Hunter Tuberville, 27, was found lying in the middle of the road on Airport Boulevard after being hit by a vehicle. Police were called to Community Bank on […]
MOBILE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dashcam#Us Congress#Streaming Video#Traffic Accident#Klas#Suv#Nexstar Media Inc
WKRG News 5

Alabama man faces two charges including DUI involved in fatal crash

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — An Alabama man has been charged with a DUI after a fatal crash that killed an 80-year-old man from Indiana. Jackson Walters, 20, from Irondale, was charged with reckless manslaughter and DUI in the death of James Reed in a crash last week in Gulf Shores. Reed died after being […]
WKRG News 5

Biloxi man sentenced to life for triple homicide at Jackson pawn shop

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Biloxi man was sentenced to three life sentences for discharging a firearm during the commission of a robbery that killed three people in December 2016. Joshua Michael Garcia, 42, was sentenced on Monday in U.S. District Court in Jackson. Garcia was also ordered to pay restitution in the amount of […]
BILOXI, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Accidents
WKRG News 5

2 shootings in 12 minutes, Okaloosa deputies investigate

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) –The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating two reports of shots fired.  In the span of 12 minutes, shots were fired in two separate locations March 20 in Okaloosa County. The first shooting happened at Shirley Drive off Lovejoy Road at about 1:30 p.m. A home and several vehicles were hit, […]
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Suspect in rolling gun battle with Mobile police identified

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The person who led police on a chase through downtown Mobile and who had a shoot out with Mobile police officers on March 18 has been identified. According to officials with the Mobile Police Department, Kimmie Weaver, 44, was the suspect of the incident. When officers approached the vehicle after it […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

90-year-old Air Force veteran dies in Atmore house fire

ATMORE, Ala. (WKRG) — An elderly man died Sunday in a house fire, according to Atmore Police Chief Chuck Brooks. The fire started early Sunday morning at a house on Ann Street, near North Main Street. Frank Jones, a 90-year-old Air Force veteran, died in the fire. “He just made friends wherever he went,” his […]
ATMORE, AL
WKRG News 5

1 shot, 2 injured at Yo Gotti concert in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Three women were injured during a shooting that happened at a Yo Gotti concert held at the Greater Gulf State Fairgrounds Sunday morning, according to officials at the Mobile Police Department At 1 a.m. on March 20, a gunshot was fired inside of the auditorium at the fairgrounds, striking a woman […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

25K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy