March Madness: Bryant vs. Wright State odds, picks and predictions

By Skip Snow
 1 day ago
The Bryant Bulldogs (22-9) clash with the Wright State Raiders (21-13) Wednesday for the No. 16 seed in the South Region of the NCAA Championship Tournament. Tip-off at UD Arena in Dayton, Ohio, is scheduled for 6:40 p.m. ET. Below, we look at the Bryant vs. Wright State odds and lines, and make our expert college basketball picks, predictions and bets.

Bryant captured the regular-season and tournament titles in the Northeast Conference. The Bulldogs led the NEC in scoring at 77.9 points per game while playing at one of the fastest tempos in NCAA-I. Senior G Peter Kiss is averaging 25.1 PPG, the highest mark in the nation.

Wright State made the field by winning the Horizon League title from the 4-seed. WSU — which is located in Dayton — heads into this hometown game on a five-game win streak. The Raiders are 10-3 since Jan. 30.

Bryant vs. Wright State odds, spread and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 9:57 a.m. ET.

  • Money line: Bryant +140 (bet $100 to win $140) | Wright State -175 (bet $175 to win $100)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Bryant +3.5 (-112) | Wright State -3.5 (-108)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 153.5 (O: -112 | U: -108)

Bryant vs. Wright State odds, lines, picks and predictions

Prediction

Bryant 79, Wright State 77

Both teams have had similar ups and downs in the way their seasons played out, and both are on solid trend lines of late. Peg the key peripheral advantages to be pretty evenly split.

Wright State is deserving of the favorite mantel here but not the price. There is value on a veteran Bulldogs five hitting the offensive glass hard of late.

BACK BRYANT (+140).

The Raiders fit the bill as a fade with some 3-point regression at both ends candidate. Both teams play an up-tempo style but Bryant has a bit more experience in fast vs. fast games.

TAKE THE BULLDOGS +3.5 (-112).

The quick pace gets fuel from a Bryant team that will launch a lot of treys and likely from a decent number of second-chance buckets.

TAKE THE OVER 153.5 (-112).

