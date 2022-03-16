ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Atlanta Hawks at Charlotte Hornets odds, picks and predictions

By Geoff Clark
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05CKS4_0egryxYT00

The Atlanta Hawks (34-34) meet with the Southeastern Division co-tenant Charlotte Hornets (34-35) Wednesday at Spectrum Center for a 7 p.m. ET tip-off. Below, we look at the Hawks vs. Hornets odds and lines, and make our expert NBA picks, predictions and bets.

Atlanta won its third consecutive game Monday by beating the Portland Trail Blazers 122-113 at home but couldn’t cover as a 14-point favorite. The Hawks are 5-3 straight up (SU) and 1-7 against the spread (ATS) over the last two weeks.

Charlotte has won back-to-back road games at the New Orleans Pelicans Friday (142-120) and Oklahoma City Thunder Monday (134-116). The Hornets are 4-2 SU and ATS with the only two losses being against the Brooklyn Nets and Boston Celtics over the last 14 days.

The Hawks are 2-1 SU and ATS versus the Hornets this season and the total is 1-2 Over/Under (O/U).

: Bet Slippin’ Podcast: NBA March 16 breakdown

Hawks at Hornets odds, spread and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 1:50 p.m. ET.

  • Money line (ML): Hawks -115 (bet $115 to win $100) | Hornets -105 (bet $105 to win $100)
  • Against the spread: Hawks -1.5 (-102) | Hornets +1.5 (-122)
  • Over/Under: 239.5 (O: -110 | U: -110)

Hawks at Hornets key injuries

Hawks

  • PF John Collins (foot) out
  • PF Danilo Gallinari (Achillies) probable

Hornets

  • None

Hawks at Hornets odds, lines, picks and predictions

Prediction

Hornets 124, Hawks 116

BET the HORNETS (-105) unless their ML goes above -160 at which point I’d bet Charlotte’s spread.

The Hornets rank 15th in adjusted net rating and the Hawks rank 16th, according to CleaningTheGlass.com (CTG), but Atlanta struggles against middle-of-the-pack teams. The Hawks are 7-17 SU with a minus-5.4 adjusted net rating versus mid-tier teams (ranked 24th), per CTG.

Hornets PG LaMelo Ball has also outplayed Hawks PG Trae Young in their four career head-to-head meetings.

Their teams are tied 2-2 SU and Trae narrowly leads Ball in points per game (17.8-17.3) in those meetings. However, Ball is outshooting Trae 42.4-33.3% from the field, outrebounding him 8.8-3.8 and throwing more assists (7.8-6.5) and fewer turnovers (4.5-1.8).

Since there’s not a lot separating these two sides, I’ll TAKE the HORNETS (-105) because they are at home and the best player on the floor.

PLAY: Free, daily sports pick’em contests. Play now!

The HORNETS +1.5 (-122) is the right side but I prefer Charlotte’s ML.

The Hawks are an NBA worst 10-23 ATS on the road and are 4-9-1 ATS in their last 14 visits to Charlotte and 0-6 ATS in their last six games. Also, Atlanta has a minus-4.3 ATS margin versus teams in the middle-10 of net efficiency (ranked 29th), per CTG.

PASS because there isn’t a big enough margin between my prediction and the projected total to call it either way.

If one team has an off-shooting quarter then an Over bet is in peril. However, it’s hard to take the Under given how good each team is from 3-point range and how bad both defenses are versus 3-pointers.

Furthermore, the Under has cashed in five of the last six Hawks-Hornets meetings.

Bet legally online with a trusted partner: Tipico Sportsbook, Sportsbook Wire’s official sportsbook partner in CO, NJ and soon IA. Bet now!

If you’re looking for more sports betting picks and tips, access all of our content at SportsbookWire.com and BetFTW. Please gamble responsibly.

Follow Geoff Clark on Twitter. Follow SportsbookWire on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

Additional NBA sports coverage:

HoopsHype | Celtics Wire | LeBron Wire | Lonzo Wire | Nets Wire | Rockets Wire | Sixers Wire | Thunder Wire | Warriors Wire | Rookie Wire | List Wire

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA).

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

LeBron James Has 1-Word Reaction To Browns Trade For Deshaun Watson

On Friday afternoon, the Cleveland Browns mades headlines by sending three first-round picks, a 2023 third-rounder and a 2024 fourth-rounder to the Houston Texans for Deshaun Watson. Several teams, like the Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers and New Orleans Saints showed interest in Watson. In fact, earlier this week, it seemed...
NBA
FanSided

Falcons replace Matt Ryan in less than 2 hours

Marcus Mariota replaces Matt Ryan as the next starting quarterback of the Atlanta Falcons. Check in on your friends who root for the Atlanta Falcons, as Marcus Mariota is replacing Matt Ryan. The former face of the franchise was dealt to the Indianapolis Colts for a third-round pick in the...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Coach K Called Out For What He Told CBS

Coach K took a little bit of heat from college basketball fans for one his his quotes about banners. Mike Krzyzewski is quoted as saying, “the only banners we hang up in Cameron Indoor Stadium are Championship banners,” one user tweeted. Adding, “First thing CBS shows hanging in the rafters? COACH K 1,000 WINS. Amazing.”
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To NCAA Tournament Ref Controversy

The NCAA Tournament officials have been not great at times this year – and that’s putting it nicely. On Saturday, fans were furious with the officiating in the game between No. 1 Baylor and No. 8 North Carolina. The majority of the calls went against the Tar Heels as the Bears made a furious comeback to force overtime, before ultimately losing.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Danilo Gallinari
thecomeback.com

Cleveland Browns trade veteran quarterback to Bills

The big news of the day for the Cleveland Browns was that they officially finalized and announced their trade that brought Deshaun Watson over from the Houston Texans. However, his was not the only quarterback trade involving the Browns on Sunday. The Browns also announced that they had traded backup...
NFL
The Spun

Seahawks Appear To Have Made Decision At Quarterback

The Seattle Seahawks have been linked to a number of free agent and trade-worthy quarterbacks since trading Russell Wilson earlier this month. But today they made their decision on who will lead the team in 2022. According to Seahawks insider Gregg Bell, the Seahawks appear content to go with Drew...
NFL
The Spun

NCAA Swimmer Who Finished Behind Lia Thomas Releases Statement

An NCAA swimmer who finished one spot out of the finals in the 500 meter freestyle, which was won by Lia Thomas, has released a statement. Virginia Tech swimmer Reka Gyorgy, a two-time ACC champion and All-American, finished in 17th in the qualifying of the 500 meter freestyle. Only the top 16 finishers made it to the finals.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Atlanta Hawks#Southeastern Division#Ats#The Brooklyn Nets#Tipico Sportsbook#Usa Today Sports Scores
FastBreak on FanNation

NBA Legend Announces Retirement

On Monday, Jamal Crawford announced from his Twitter account that he has retired from basketball. The NBA legend has played for the Bulls, Knicks, Warriors, Hawks, Trail Blazers, Clippers, Timberwolves, Suns and Nets.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Which NBA players had the most blocks in their career?

The modern NBA is predicated on offense, with players pulling up from way beyond the 3-point line on a nightly basis. The emphasis on taking the ball to the rim has changed radically, as has the need to protect the rim. As such, the players in NBA history with the most career blocks feel like titans from another era.
NBA
The Spun

Look: Danica Patrick Reacts To Lia Thomas’ NCAA Championship

Former NASCAR and IndyCar driver Danica Patrick, who helped break barriers in the racing world, has weighed in on Lia Thomas’ performance at the NCAA championships. Thomas, a transgender swimmer for Penn, won an NCAA championship in the freestyle division earlier this weekend. The Penn swimmer, who previously competed...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NBA Teams
Atlanta Hawks
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Charlotte Hornets
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Sportico

The Professional Collegiate League: An Amateur Case Study

Click here to read the full article. Ricky Volante wanted to pay college athletes, and he had a damn good plan to do it. He just needed money, which is why he was standing outside the Roman Colosseum, with earphones, interrupting his own honeymoon to take a conference call with a potential patron. It was March 2019, and Volante, a sports and entertainment lawyer and former college baseball player, hadn’t planned on doing any business. But as CEO of what would become the Professional Collegiate League, a startup basketball venture with the modest goal of upending the National Collegiate Athletic Association’s...
NFL
The Daily Jeffersonian

Cory McQuain begins second stint as Buckeye Trail baseball coach

OLD WASHINGTON — Buckeye Trail's baseball team will have a new leader this spring as Cory McQuain returns for a second stint guiding the Warriors' baseball program. McQuain, a 1996 Buckeye Trail graduate returns home for a second go-round as head baseball coach having previously held the position from 1998-2004. But McQuain pointed out things have changed since that first time.
GUERNSEY COUNTY, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

88K+
Followers
135K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy