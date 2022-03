Click here to read the full article. Heads up: Rihanna’s due date is just around the corner. The singer dropped the big news that she’s in her third trimester during an interview with ELLE this week. When asked if her radiant glow is from pregnancy or her beauty line Fenty, Rihanna responded: “I mean, they go hand in hand. There’s a pregnancy glow. There’s also those days, girl. Especially in the third trimester where you wake up and you’re like, oh, do I have to get dressed? Makeup for sure helps you feel like a real person.” View this post...

CELEBRITIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO