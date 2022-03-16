ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Sapporo shows strong support for 2030 Winter Olympics

By YURI KAGEYAMA, STEPHEN WADE
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eNNZd_0egrxTJ000
FILE - The Olympic rings during the closing ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, in Beijing. Officials in the northern Japanese city of Sapporo say there is public support for holding the 2030 Winter Olympics. However, Mayor Katsuhiro Akimoto says the city has no plans to hold a binding public referendum for the final word. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko, File)

TOKYO (AP) — The Japanese city of Sapporo has no plans to conduct a public referendum on holding the 2030 Winter Olympics, Mayor Katsuhiro Akimoto said Wednesday.

The northern Japanese city, which held the 1972 Winter Olympics, has expressed interest in being the host again and is believed to be the favorite.

The International Olympic Committee has not said when it will announce its choice. Other possibilities are Vancouver, Salt Lake City and a Spanish bid, perhaps from Barcelona.

“We have no such plans,” Akimoto said at a news conference, explaining the technicalities in Japan of going to a public, binding vote. “So there are no plans to hold a referendum on the Olympics and Paralympics.”

Akimoto knows the track record of referendums is not good with voters often saying “no.”

Cities no longer go through a head-to-head, public bidding process. The IOC leadership now chooses venues that it sees as favorable. Rank-and-file IOC members no longer vote on the venues, with bribery scandals having soiled recent bids.

In Europe, a string of contenders rejected holding the 2022 Winter Olympics in public votes. Beijing and Almaty, Kazakhstan, were left as the only options when the IOC made the choice in 2015.

Beijing was picked and just closed the Winter Paralympics on Sunday.

Akimoto released the results of various surveys taken earlier this month. He said the range of responses was positive, between 52% and 65%. The surveys reached out to more than 10,000. The surveys were online, by mail some in on-street interview.

Akimoto gave no details of the methodology or the reliability of the surveys.

“We feel we were able to receive a certain amount of support for the bid,” he said.

Tokyo held the 2020 Summer Olympics, which were delayed a year by the pandemic. Organizers said late last year the official cost for Tokyo was $13.6 billion, twice the initial estimate.

The pandemic helped drive up costs with taxpayers — and not the IOC — footing most of the bills.

Sapporo organizers have put the cost at $2.4 billion to $2.6 billion.

The Winter Olympics have become a difficult sell for the IOC with rising costs, concerns from environmentalists, and voter scrutiny.

The IOC has already chosen Paris as host of the 2024 Summer Olympics, followed by the Winter Games in 2026 in Milan-Cortina, and Los Angeles for the 2028 Summer Olympics. The IOC also has also picked Brisbane, Australia, for the 2032 Summer Olympics.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beijing Olympics#2030 Winter Olympics#Summer Olympics#Sapporo#Ap#Japanese#Spanish#Ioc
americanmilitarynews.com

China accidentally releases secret Russia-Ukraine documents online

A Chinese state-controlled news outlet appears to have accidentally published official instructions for how Chinese media outlets are to cover Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The Washington Post first reported on Tuesday that the Chinese media outlet Horizon News posted the instructions on its Weibo, a Chinese alternative to Twitter. The since-deleted Weibo post stated Chinese outlets are not to make posts unfavorable to Russia or favorable to Western assessments of Russia’s actions in Ukraine.
CHINA
nextbigfuture.com

Simple Counting Shows China Cannot Successfully Invade Taiwan

China can transport about 40,000 troops in the first day for an invasion of Taiwan. IF none of the ships and helicopters and planes are shot down while crossing 100 miles of open water. If 40,000 troops could make it onto Taiwan, the Chinese troops would be outnumbered 4 to 1.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
Country
Japan
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
Place
Vancouver, CA
WEKU

7 Ukrainian refugees are taken in by a Russian immigrant in Germany

Three women and four kids who fled Russia's war on Ukraine have a new temporary home in Germany after a Russian immigrant offered them space in his small apartment. The seven refugees spent five days trekking from Uman in central Ukraine to Poland and then to Aschaffenburg in Bavaria, where Ilya Lyalkov, 30, opened his home to them, according to public broadcaster Bayerischer Rundfunk. He has lived in Germany for 18 years.
IMMIGRATION
AFP

Germany's Scholz under fire after Zelensky's fierce appeal

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday called on Germany to help destroy a new "Wall" Russia was erecting in Europe, as he appealed directly to Chancellor Olaf Scholz to bolster his tentative response to the invasion.   "It's not a Berlin Wall -- it is a Wall in central Europe between freedom and bondage and this Wall is growing bigger with every bomb" dropped on Ukraine, Zelensky told MPs, echoing an appeal to history deployed before the US Congress Wednesday.
POLITICS
US News and World Report

After Fleeing Kyiv, 15-Year-Old Twins Cram to Catch up at School in Paris

PARIS (Reuters) - Weeks after fleeing Kyiv with their mother and arriving in Paris, 15-year-old twins Masha and Sasha Litkovska have already started high school in the French capital and are cramming to get to grips with the language. They are among nearly 90 Ukrainians who have transferred to high...
EUROPE
AFP

North Korea silent after missile explodes over Pyongyang

North Korea's state media was silent Thursday after a suspected missile test ended in what Seoul said was total failure, exploding mid-air in the skies above the capital Pyongyang almost immediately after launch. But state media on Thursday made no mention of the test, the tenth launch this year in the face of biting sanctions. 
WORLD
Reuters

Italy, Spain, Greece and Portugal PMs to hold meeting on Friday

ROME, March 15 (Reuters) - The prime ministers of Italy, Spain, Portugal and Greece will meet in Rome on Friday ahead of a regular summit of European Union leaders, the Italian government said on Tuesday. A Greek government source said the Rome meeting would focus on energy issues. Spain's Pedro...
ECONOMY
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

809K+
Followers
405K+
Post
365M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy