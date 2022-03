In a 5 to 4 vote, the Culpeper County Planning Commission voted on March 9 to recommend the denial of a rezoning request from Amazon to construct a data center in Stevensburg. During the nearly five hour meeting, the commission not only heard from applicant Marvell Developments LLC, a subsidiary of Amazon Data Services, but many members of the public who spoke both in favor and against the project.

