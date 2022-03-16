Washington Area Volunteers Assemble 5,000 Medi-Kits for Ukraine

The man behind a group helping Ukrainian refugees says the support they have received from people has been "overwhelming". Karol Swiacki launched Help from Bournemouth to Ukraine last month to send supplies to Poland and Ukraine. The group has more than 100 volunteers and Mr Swiacki says they have been...
In just over 10 days, Russia's invasion of Ukraine has prompted more than 1.5 million people to flee. The U.N. Refugee Agency calls this the fastest growing refugee crisis in Europe since World War II. Most of the refugees, around 1 million, have entered through Poland. They've been helped by NGOs and also by an army of volunteers from across Europe, who are playing a vital support role. NPR's Eric Westervelt is near the Polish border.
POWELL — As Cody resident Nick Piazza discussed his efforts to aid Ukraine in its fight against Russian invaders, he apologized for needing to cut the phone interview short.
He had an important call on the other line. “I’ll call you back in 15 minutes,” he said. “This guy I’m trying to buy some body armor from is on the other line.”
Piazza, who has family members, friends and investments...
Even while 1.5 million Ukrainians have fled the country amid the Russian invasion in the past two weeks, more than 100,000 Ukrainians and others have flocked to Ukraine in order to fight Russian President Vladimir Putin's forces, according to Ukraine Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov. Ukrainians on the ground tell Fox News Digital that volunteers have been turned away from the army because it lacks weapons.
Ukraine President Zelensky says that Ukraine will go back to having nuclear weapons like they did before 1994 unless the US lives to the guarantees of protection made in the Budapest Memo. Ukraine had 1000 soviet nuclear weapons. What did Ukraine keep that would short cut a return to being a nuclear power. Even with bombers, nuclear weapons can be delivered by other means if one side chose it as means of all out fighting.
A social media account for Vice President Kamala Harris stated Tuesday in a now-deleted tweet that the United States is supporting Ukraine "in defense of the NATO alliance," which the Ukraine is not a part of. "When I was in Poland, I met with U.S. and Polish service members, thanking...
A Russian lawmaker made an outlandish demand over the weekend that the United States return Alaska and a historic settlement in California, in addition to paying reparations to Russia over crippling American-led sanctions that have put Moscow's economy in a tailspin. Oleg Matveychev, a member of the state Duma, outlined...
The former judge hired by Wisconsin Republicans to conduct an “investigation” into the 2020 election presented his “interim” findings on Tuesday and asserted that there were “significant grounds” for the state legislature to “decertify” the election — something that legal experts across Wisconsin and the country agree is not possible or appropriate.
Send tips | Subscribe here | Email Alex | Email Quint. The U.S. will send 100 Switchblade drones to Ukraine as part of the Biden administration’s new $800 million weapons package, Texas Rep. MIKE MCCAUL (R-Texas), the top Republican on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, told NatSec Daily. An administration official confirmed McCaul’s account that the U.S. is sending the Switchblade.
It’s a holy card held close to the Ukrainian vest. As Russia wages war in Ukraine and lowers its Iron Curtain, a Christian legend has been resurrected. Now that a massive Russian tank convoy is close to the country’s capital city of Kyiv, an ancient religious prediction has surfaced.
For the past year, Texas couple Kelci and Theron Jagge have made it their mission to adopt Ruslan, a 4-year-old boy from Ukraine. But as Ukraine prepares for a possible war with Russia, the couple was running out of time to finalize the adoption and bring their son home. The...
LVIV, Ukraine, March 7 (Reuters) - At an animal shelter in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv, Natalia Horobets bid an emotional farewell to her beloved pet cat Charly on Monday. Horobets and her husband had fled their home in the eastern city of Kramatorsk as Ukrainian troops fought Russian...
(Reuters) -U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan spoke on Wednesday with Nikolay Patrushev, the secretary of Russia's Security Council, in the first high-level contact publicly disclosed between the two countries since the invasion of Ukraine, and warned Patrushev about the consequences "of any possible Russian decision to use chemical or biological weapons in Ukraine."
WASHINGTON — The U.S. State Department confirmed Thursday that an American citizen was killed in a Russian attack on the Ukrainian city of Chernihiv. While the department did not immediately confirm the identity of the American, family members confirmed to KARE 11 that it was a Minnesota native who died.
