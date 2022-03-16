ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington Area Volunteers Assemble 5,000 Medi-Kits for Ukraine

By Lesia Bakalets
Voice of America
 1 day ago

Ukrainian fighters in the country are desperately in...

www.voanews.com

BBC

Bournemouth volunteers 'overwhelmed' by Ukraine donations

The man behind a group helping Ukrainian refugees says the support they have received from people has been "overwhelming". Karol Swiacki launched Help from Bournemouth to Ukraine last month to send supplies to Poland and Ukraine. The group has more than 100 volunteers and Mr Swiacki says they have been...
CHARITIES
NPR

An ad hoc army of volunteers assembles to help Ukrainian refugees

In just over 10 days, Russia's invasion of Ukraine has prompted more than 1.5 million people to flee. The U.N. Refugee Agency calls this the fastest growing refugee crisis in Europe since World War II. Most of the refugees, around 1 million, have entered through Poland. They've been helped by NGOs and also by an army of volunteers from across Europe, who are playing a vital support role. NPR's Eric Westervelt is near the Polish border.
HOMELESS
Wyoming News

Wyomingites volunteering to fight in Ukraine

POWELL — As Cody resident Nick Piazza discussed his efforts to aid Ukraine in its fight against Russian invaders, he apologized for needing to cut the phone interview short. He had an important call on the other line. “I’ll call you back in 15 minutes,” he said. “This guy I’m trying to buy some body armor from is on the other line.” Piazza, who has family members, friends and investments...
WYOMING STATE
Fox News

Ukraine military turns volunteers away as 140K Ukrainians come home to fight Russia

Even while 1.5 million Ukrainians have fled the country amid the Russian invasion in the past two weeks, more than 100,000 Ukrainians and others have flocked to Ukraine in order to fight Russian President Vladimir Putin's forces, according to Ukraine Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov. Ukrainians on the ground tell Fox News Digital that volunteers have been turned away from the army because it lacks weapons.
MILITARY
nextbigfuture.com

Ukrainian President Says They Will Get Nuclear Weapons Unless US Protects Them

Ukraine President Zelensky says that Ukraine will go back to having nuclear weapons like they did before 1994 unless the US lives to the guarantees of protection made in the Budapest Memo. Ukraine had 1000 soviet nuclear weapons. What did Ukraine keep that would short cut a return to being a nuclear power. Even with bombers, nuclear weapons can be delivered by other means if one side chose it as means of all out fighting.
MILITARY
POLITICO

Switchblades are on their way to Ukraine

Send tips | Subscribe here | Email Alex | Email Quint. The U.S. will send 100 Switchblade drones to Ukraine as part of the Biden administration’s new $800 million weapons package, Texas Rep. MIKE MCCAUL (R-Texas), the top Republican on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, told NatSec Daily. An administration official confirmed McCaul’s account that the U.S. is sending the Switchblade.
FOREIGN POLICY
Chicago Sun-Times

Will old Christian prophecy protect Ukraine?

It’s a holy card held close to the Ukrainian vest. As Russia wages war in Ukraine and lowers its Iron Curtain, a Christian legend has been resurrected. Now that a massive Russian tank convoy is close to the country’s capital city of Kyiv, an ancient religious prediction has surfaced.
CHICAGO, IL
Reuters

Latvian woman drives into Ukraine to rescue pets

LVIV, Ukraine, March 7 (Reuters) - At an animal shelter in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv, Natalia Horobets bid an emotional farewell to her beloved pet cat Charly on Monday. Horobets and her husband had fled their home in the eastern city of Kramatorsk as Ukrainian troops fought Russian...
ANIMALS
AOL Corp

U.S. warns Russia of consequences of any possible Russian use of chemical weapons

(Reuters) -U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan spoke on Wednesday with Nikolay Patrushev, the secretary of Russia's Security Council, in the first high-level contact publicly disclosed between the two countries since the invasion of Ukraine, and warned Patrushev about the consequences "of any possible Russian decision to use chemical or biological weapons in Ukraine."
U.S. POLITICS
KHOU

Another US citizen killed in Russian attack in Ukraine

WASHINGTON — The U.S. State Department confirmed Thursday that an American citizen was killed in a Russian attack on the Ukrainian city of Chernihiv. While the department did not immediately confirm the identity of the American, family members confirmed to KARE 11 that it was a Minnesota native who died.
PUBLIC SAFETY

