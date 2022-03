Cary, N.C. — When I first met "Top Chef" alum Katsuji Tanabe, he was sitting in a small office in downtown Raleigh's City Market. He had a computer with a video game controller attached so he could play some old school games in between working on his first Triangle restaurant, High Horse. That restaurant would open to rave reviews in a prime City Market location a few months before the COVID-19 pandemic hit. The restaurant shuttered its doors and Tanabe went on a personal journey that led him to locally owned LM Restaurants.

CARY, NC ・ 19 HOURS AGO