ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

83-Year-Old Man Fatally Hits Elderly Woman in Oakland Gardens While Backing Out of Garage

Queens Post
Queens Post
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZKasp_0egrvZFG00
An elderly woman was killed when an 83-year-old man in a BMW struck her while backing out of a garage at a parking area behind 73-55 217 St. (GMaps)

A 75-year-old woman is dead after an octogenarian in a BMW struck her in Oakland Gardens Tuesday while backing out of a garage in a residential parking lot.

Georgiana Belfiore, who lived just blocks from the crash site, was killed when an 83-year-old man in a 2021 E350 Mercedes Benz struck her at around 3:35 p.m. while he was backing out of a garage in a parking area at 73-55 217 St.

Belfiore was standing behind the vehicle when she was hit and was pinned under the car, according to police. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

No arrests have been made and an investigation is currently being conducted by the NYPD Highway District’s Collision Investigation Squad.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Queens Post

Man Shot on Jackson Heights Street Monday Night

A man was shot in the leg while walking on 90th Street in Jackson Heights Monday night. The victim, 26, was on the sidewalk walking northbound along 90th Street — between 37th Avenue and 35th Avenue — at around 9:25 p.m. when he was approached by a suspect who displayed a gun and opened fire, according to police.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Queens, NY
Queens, NY
Accidents
Queens, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Oakland Gardens, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#Traffic Accident#E350#Mercedes Benz
Queens Post

16-Year-Old Girl Who Was Injured in Motorcycle Crash in Glendale Dies: NYPD

A 16-year-old girl who was in critical condition after a collision in Glendale last month has died, the NYPD reported Thursday. Alexandra Ariza, of Nyack, NY, succumbed to her injuries Feb. 23 after the moped she was a passenger on collided with a 2021 Mazda CX-30 at around 3:15 p.m. on Feb. 21. Ariza was on a 2021 Yamaha bike driven by a 15-year-old boy.
NYACK, NY
Queens Post

NYPD Officer Struck by Stolen Vehicle During Traffic Stop in Jamaica Wednesday Night

An NYPD officer was struck by a man in a stolen vehicle during a traffic stop in Jamaica Wednesday night. Two officers in an unmarked car spotted a white Subaru SUV that had been reported stolen near Sutphin Boulevard and Tuskegee Airman Way at around 11:30 p.m., police said. They pulled the driver over and exited their own car, when the driver suddenly accelerated and slammed into one of the officers, striking his leg.
QUEENS, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Queens Post

Man Shot in Road Rage Incident in Forest Hills Saturday

A 28-year-old man was seriously injured after being shot while driving along the Jackie Robinson Parkway Saturday morning in an apparent road-rage incident. The shooter had allegedly cut the victim off while driving westbound on the parkway near Metropolitan Avenue (exit 6) in Forest Hills at around 7:35 a.m., police said.
BROOKLYN, NY
Queens Post

After Massive Fire, Thieves Ransacked Apartments and Cops Won’t Help, Queens Tenants Say

Dozens of Jackson Heights tenants, still displaced nearly a year after blaze, say the NYPD won’t allow them to report their belongings stolen — and demand justice. Dozens of tenants displaced by a massive fire in a Queens building nearly a year ago say their apartments were burglarized, but police refuse to allow them to report their belongings stolen, according to the building’s tenant association.
QUEENS, NY
Queens Post

83-Year-Old Woman Fatally Struck While Crossing Union Turnpike Near Cunningham Park

An 83-year-old pedestrian was fatally struck by the driver of a Fed Ex truck while crossing Union Turnpike near Cunningham Park in Fresh Meadows Thursday morning. Cecilia Armesto, of Hollis, was hit at around 9:50 a.m. while she was crossing at the intersection of Union Turnpike and 193rd Street, according to police. When officers arrived, she was unresponsive lying on the ground with multiple injuries to her body. She was transported to Queens General Hospial where she was later pronounced dead.
QUEENS, NY
Queens Post

Homeless Man Busted for Gruesome Hammer Attack at Queens Plaza

A 57-year-old homeless man was arrested Sunday for the gruesome hammer attack of a woman at the Queens Plaza subway station Thursday night. William Blount, 57, who resides at a Manhattan homeless shelter, was arrested on charges of attempted murder, robbery, and assault for allegedly hitting a woman as many as 13 times with a hammer as she was walking down a flight of steps at an entrance to the Queens Plaza subway station at around 11:20 p.m.
QUEENS, NY
Queens Post

Queens Post

Queens, NY
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
717K+
Views
ABOUT

The leading provider of local news in Queens.

 http://www.queenspost.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy