83-Year-Old Man Fatally Hits Elderly Woman in Oakland Gardens While Backing Out of Garage

A 75-year-old woman is dead after an octogenarian in a BMW struck her in Oakland Gardens Tuesday while backing out of a garage in a residential parking lot.

Georgiana Belfiore, who lived just blocks from the crash site, was killed when an 83-year-old man in a 2021 E350 Mercedes Benz struck her at around 3:35 p.m. while he was backing out of a garage in a parking area at 73-55 217 St.

Belfiore was standing behind the vehicle when she was hit and was pinned under the car, according to police. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

No arrests have been made and an investigation is currently being conducted by the NYPD Highway District’s Collision Investigation Squad.